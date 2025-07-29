Liberia: Decomposed Body Found in Locked Room On Ria Highway, Police Investigate

Ambush Curve, RIA Highway - Police in Margibi County are investigating the mysterious death of a man whose decomposed body was discovered Monday morning in a locked room in the Ambush Curve Community, along the Roberts International Airport (RIA) Highway.

The deceased has been identified as Peter Fiske. His body was found around 7 a.m. in an advanced state of decomposition, according to police from the Crimes Services Division (CSD), following a report of a foul odor coming from his home.

Police said the discovery followed a tip-off from Bishop Kallon, who had been contacted by the community's Town Chief, Musa Roger, about a strong smell in the area. A police team, led by Detective Arthur Johnson, traced the odor to a room belonging to Fiske, which was locked from the inside.

The local authorities instructed the Town Chief to assemble a group of men to break open the door. In the presence of the deceased's family, the team entered the room and found Fiske's body lying on his back.

Timothy Zubah, the landlord of the building, told police that Fiske had last been seen on Friday, July 25, after participating in a community football game. Zubah said he became suspicious after children mentioned a leaking septic tank nearby, which turned out to be a false alarm. As the smell worsened, the source was traced to Fiske's room.

A fifteen-man coroner jury was convened and concluded that there was no foul play involved in the death. The remains were released to the deceased's father, Phillip Isaac, who received the body on behalf of the family.

Police have not yet disclosed further details, but investigations are ongoing.