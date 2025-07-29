Kenya: No Vuvuzelas, No Political Banners - Strict Rules for Fan Entry Into CHAN Venues

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28, 2025 - Fans intending to watch the African Nations Championships (CHAN) will not be allowed to access the stadia with vuvuzelas, whistles, loudspeakers or megaphones.

These are among the prohibited items that have been listed out by the local organising committee (LOC) ahead of the continental championships that kick off in Kenya on August 3-30.

The tournament will also be staged in Uganda and Tanzania.

The decision has already raised eyebrows among the Kenyan fanbase considering whistles and vuvuzelas as well as drums have been a staple of African football for many eons - helping to liven up the atmosphere in the stadium.

Also a no-no for fans planning to watch the games is food purchased from outside unless those carried for medical needs or for infants.

The LOC has also banned any offensive or political banners, including those targeting political, religious or personal identity.

This comes amidst statements from government officials as well as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed, asking Kenyans to keep the peace.

In recent times, going back to June last year, a number of Kenyans have used social functions as a platform for expressing their unhappiness with the government by chanting anti-government slogans.

While inspecting the Kasarani Stadium a fortnight ago, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen urged Kenyans to be at their best behaviour and not air their dirty linen in public, as the country receives visitors from far and beyond.

Subsequently, during a live show on Citizen TV, FKF boss Mohammed urged Kenyans not to come to the stadium to chant any political slogans.

Also banned by the LOC are narcotics, stimulants or any other illegal drugs.

Both Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium are expected to host Group A matches, with the latter staging the Group C encounter between Algeria and Niger.

Tickets for Harambee Stars' opener against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on August 3 (Sunday) have already sold out.

The match will be staged at Kasarani Stadium.