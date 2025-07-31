Africa: TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 - Niger Team Profile

Niger, a semi-finalist in the last edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Nations Championship, heads to East Africa with lofty ambitions.

Guided by seasoned tactician Harouna Doula Gabde, the Mena A' will look to capitalize on their recent successes as they aim to go beyond the semi-final hurdle this time.

Known for their resilience and team spirit, Niger is poised to leave its mark on this year's tournament.

Factfile

Nickname : The Mena

: The Mena Number of Participations : 5 (2011, 2016, 2020, 2022, 2024)

: 5 (2011, 2016, 2020, 2022, 2024) Best Performance: Fourth in 2022

How They Qualified

Niger secured their spot at CHAN 2024 by eliminating Togo in the qualifiers. After a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the first leg on Togolese soil, they held their nerve at home with a goalless draw, progressing on the away goals rule.

Players to Watch

Abraham Agora (USGN):

The 22-year-old left-back has become a cornerstone of Niger's defense. In addition to his defensive prowess, Agora contributes significantly in attack, particularly from set pieces, making him a dual threat on the pitch.

Abdouramane Mohamed (Medo) (AS Customs):

Medo, a dominant central defender, is a rising star in Nigerien football. Renowned for his aerial ability and composure on the ball, he played a pivotal role in the team's CAN 2025 qualifiers.

Coach

Harouna Doula Gabde:

A figurehead in Nigerien football, Doula Gabde has achieved historic milestones, including guiding Niger to their first CHAN appearance in 2011 and an Africa Cup of Nations berth in 2012. Known for his tactical flexibility, he adapts his 4-4-2 system into a more offensive or defensive setup depending on the opposition. The experienced coach aims to lead Niger to their first CHAN final and beyond.

What to Expect

Niger's recent run to the semi-finals in Algeria showcased their ability to compete with Africa's best. With a solid defensive foundation and emerging talents, the Mena A' are eager to go one step further this year. Their determined approach and tactical discipline make them a formidable opponent in the tournament.

Fan Zone

Did You Know?

In the last edition of CHAN, Niger topped their group by defeating Cameroon 1-0 in the final group-stage game, securing their place in the semi-finals.