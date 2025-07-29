Nigeria: 1.2m People Suffering From Hepatitis in Kano - Commissioner

The Kano State Government has revealed that at least over 1.2 million residents are currently living with Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) in the state.

The Commissioner of health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, made this known on Monday during a press briefing in Kano, as part of activities marking the 2025 World Hepatitis Day (WHD), themed "Hepatitis: Let's Break the Silence."

He described the disease as a major but preventable public health challenge in the state, warning that if left untreated, HBV could lead to life-threatening complications such as liver cirrhosis and cancer.

"Kano State reflects the national trend, and the need for urgent intervention cannot be overstated," the commissioner said.

To tackle the disease, Yusuf announced that the state government has released N95 million to support a new public health initiative titled "HepFree Mothers, Healthy Babies" (also known as "HepFree Uwadajariri").

The project, launched in February 2025, is aimed at eliminating mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) of Hepatitis B, aligning with Nigeria's Triple Elimination strategy for HIV, hepatitis, and syphilis, as well as the global 2030 targets.

He said Kano was the first state in the country to independently initiate and fund the Triple Elimination programme, which provides free screening and treatment for pregnant women who test positive for hepatitis B.

Under the scheme, women begin treatment with Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (TDF) at 32 weeks of pregnancy to prevent transmission to their babies. In addition, trained immunisation officers have been deployed to labour wards to administer the first dose of the hepatitis B vaccine to newborns at birth, also free of charge.

Yusuf noted that mother-to-child transmission accounts for between 70 and 80 percent of Hepatitis B infections in Nigeria, making birth-dose vaccination a critical element in curbing the disease.

He further disclosed that the state has proposed an additional N135 million to expand the programme and procure more supplies for effective implementation.

The initiative is currently being piloted at seven major health facilities, including Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital; Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital; Muhammad Wase Teaching Hospital; General Hospital, Gaya; General Hospital, Bichi; and General Hospital, Wudil.

"These centres are providing free hepatitis B screening and treatment to all eligible pregnant women, with technical support from the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) and other partners," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On blood safety, the commissioner also confirmed that all public and private blood transfusion centres in Kano State are now mandated to screen donated blood for hepatitis to prevent transmission.

He added that the government plans to integrate hepatitis care into maternal, newborn, and child health services across the state's healthcare system, while strengthening commodity supply chains and data management for better treatment outcomes.

He called on development partners, private sector stakeholders, and the media to support the state's hepatitis elimination drive through funding, advocacy, and public sensitisation.

"Together, we can eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in Kano State and across Nigeria," he said.

Daily Trust reports that World Hepatitis Day is commemorated globally every July 28 to raise awareness about the disease and accelerate action toward its prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.