Nigeria: Zamfara Govt Condemns Killing of Captives, Pledges to Crush Terrorists

The Zamfara State Government has reacted to the brutal execution of innocent captives by a terrorist gang operating in the region, vowing to bring the full weight of justice upon those responsible.

In a strongly-worded statement on Monday, the state described the killings as "barbaric, cowardly, and desperate," and declared that such atrocities only reinforce its resolve to wipe out terrorism in all its forms.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Commissioner for Information and Culture, Hon. Mahmud Muhammad Dantawasa, said the attack was further evidence that the terrorist groups operating in Zamfara are under immense pressure from ongoing security operations.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families," Dantawasa said. "The Zamfara State Government stands with every affected community. Their pain is our pain. Justice will not only be served -- it will be swift."

'No Hiding Place for Terrorists'

Governor Dauda Lawal, in a separate message to the people, condemned the attack and pledged that the state would not cede a single inch of territory to criminal elements.

"This is not just a fight against terrorism," the governor said. "It is a fight for the soul of Zamfara. These criminals must choose: surrender or face total elimination. Their time is up."

He described the killings as an act of desperation by terrorists who are steadily losing ground under the state's intensified military crackdown.

Security Gains and Tougher Measures

Since assuming office, Governor Lawal's administration has rolled out an aggressive security agenda aimed at reclaiming rural communities and dismantling bandit camps.

According to government sources, recent operations have led to the elimination of top-ranking gang leaders and the recovery of weapons and stolen assets.

In addition, the government has deployed hundreds of new operational vehicles to security agencies and the recently established Community Protection Guards (CPG), enhancing response times and intelligence capabilities.

"Security patrols have been stepped up in vulnerable areas," said Dantawasa. "We are no longer on the defensive. Our strategy is now focused on offensive, pre-emptive strikes designed to root out criminal cells before they attack."

Manhunt Underway, Survivors Receiving Support

The state said a coordinated manhunt involving multiple security agencies was ongoing, with efforts focused on rescuing remaining hostages and neutralizing the perpetrators. Survivors of the most recent attacks are being given full medical and psychological support, the government confirmed.

The administration also announced an increase in local intelligence gathering initiatives, urging citizens to report suspicious activities and remain alert.

'Do Not Give In to Fear'

Despite the recent tragedy, the government urged citizens not to panic or lose hope.

"These attacks are signs that the criminals are losing. We are winning this war, step by step," the statement said.

In a message to the people, Governor Lawal reaffirmed that,"We will not surrender Zamfara to criminals. We will fight for every inch of this land. We will restore peace, restore dignity, and defeat evil."

He called for unity among the populace and encouraged residents to continue supporting security forces by providing timely and credible information.