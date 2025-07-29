Gambia: Police Investigate Burglary At National Audit Office

The Police is investigating a case of burglary at the National Audit Office, where laptops and a bag valued at D351,000.00 were stolen from the ICT Support Office.

CCTV footage captured two unidentified individuals entering the building and leaving with the items. The scene was visited by CID and CSI teams; however, fingerprint collection was not possible due to prior contamination before police arrival.

As part of the investigation, several suspects have been arrested for questioning.

In a major breakthrough on Friday, July 25, 2025, police have arrested the prime suspect, Modou Mustapha Jallow, alias Jamaica, during a night operation near the Westfield Cooperative area. His arrest followed sustained surveillance and assistance from a recruited informant.

Modou Mustapha Jallow has confessed to the burglary and admitted to selling the stolen laptops at the Serrekunda black market. Meanwhile, investigators are actively working to trace and apprehend the alleged receiver and recover the stolen property.

The suspect is currently under police custody as investigations continue.

The GPF assures the public that efforts are ongoing to bring all involved to justice and recover the stolen items.

