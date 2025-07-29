Gambia: U.S. Imposes New Visa Restrictions On Gambia, 30 Others

The United States has imposed new visa restrictions on citizens of 31 African countries. These restrictions limit non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas to single-entry with a validity period of just three months.

These restrictions, announced by the Trump administration, primarily involve limiting the validity and number of entries for visas issued to citizens of these countries.

Countries Affected: West Africa: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Togo, Central Africa: Angola, Cameroon, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Congo DR, Equatorial Guinea, East Africa: Burundi, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Southern Africa: Zambia, Zimbabwe

These restrictions apply to visas issued on or after July 8, 2025, while visas issued before this date remain valid until their original expiration dates.