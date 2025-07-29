Congo-Kinshasa: At Least Nine Children Killed in Horrific Attack in DR Congo's Ituri Province

28 July 2025
United Nations Children's Fund (New York)

Kinshasa — Statement by UNICEF DRC Representative John Agbor

"The reported killing of at least nine children in an armed attack during the night of 26-27 July in the town of Komanda in Ituri province is senseless and abhorrent.

"UNICEF condemns this onslaught in the strongest possible terms.

"Children must never be the targets of an attack. We call for those responsible to be held to account for their actions. Perpetrators must not be allowed to act with impunity.

"The uptick in violence between armed groups in Ituri is worsening an already dire humanitarian situation. It is becoming increasingly difficult for UNICEF and partners to reach those most in need - and children, as ever, are bearing the brunt.

"We extend our condolence to the families of the victims, and we call for peace for children in Ituri and eastern DRC now."

