Nigeria Records 811 Lassa Fever Cases, 152 Deaths

28 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 11 confirmed new cases of Lassa fever in three states of the federation.

This came as the agency said 811 confirmed cases and 152 deaths have been recorded cumulatively in 2025.

The Case Fatality Rate, CFR, according to the agency, was 18.7%, higher than the 17.3% reported for the same period in 2024.

These were contained in the Lassa Fever Situation Report for Week 28 (7th-13th July, 2025), published by the agency on Monday.

The publication from the agency's Corporate Communications Division said 89% of confirmed cases are from five states: Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi.

"11 new confirmed cases reported in Ondo, Edo, and Benue states.

"811 confirmed cases and 152 deaths recorded cumulatively in 2025.

"Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 18.7%, higher than the 17.3% reported in the same period in 2024.

"89% of confirmed cases are from five states: Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi," the agency said.

It encouraged citizens to use and share this data in their public health stories and updates.

