Liberia: Mixed Reactions As President Boakai Declares July 30 a National Holiday for Prayer

Monrovia — Liberians have expressed mixed reactions following President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's decision to declare Wednesday, July 30 a National Day of Prayer and a national holiday across the country.

According to a release from the Executive Mansion, the declaration is in recognition of what it described as "the enduring grace of God upon the nation" and the "unyielding spirit of the Liberian people through times of trial and triumph."

The Executive Mansion said the day will include interfaith gatherings, special prayer services, and community-based reflections. Public and private institutions are encouraged to observe the day in ways that promote spiritual renewal and national harmony.

The President's decision has drawn both praise and criticism from the public, particularly on social media.

Fitzgerald Chance Putu Jr. wrote, "This is what our leaders should continue to do. Prioritize God in all our endeavors. The country will thrive when our leaders stop relying solely on their understanding and seek God's guidance."

Another user, Maima Cortee Sarnor, expressed support, saying, "Hallelujah, to God be the glory for giving us a leader like President Boakai. I will honor and glorify you Almighty God."

However, not all responses were positive. Critics argue that the holiday comes too soon after the July 26 Independence Day celebrations and adds to what they see as an already excessive number of national holidays.

Matthew T. Boe wrote, "Liberia already has more than 15 national holidays, and we are even trying to reduce some of them. Now another one has been added? This is just another embarrassment for entrepreneurship in the country. Struggling economy, plenty holiday."

Bobby S. Jimmie added, "Prayers without action is a waste of time. Let the President take the lead by uniting with the real actors and we follow suit."

Another commenter, Jallah M. Kamara Sr., questioned the necessity of the day: "So President Boakai doesn't know that there's already a day set aside for fast and prayers in this country? What are we praying for? Is there looming danger over the country?"

Pastor Stephen S. Doe voiced concern about the message's consistency with recent government rhetoric. "Mr. President, I find this very disappointing. Just days ago, the Independence Day orator said we should suspend prayers and worship to focus on financial business. Now we are being called to gather in churches to pray? I thought prayer was of no use to the nation. Let the orator lead the prayer since he is a reverend."

Other comments on Facebook included criticisms of excessive public holidays. Bill Johnson posted, "Too many holidays for this little country." Urias J. Dweh Sr. added, "The only thing blocking this country's progress is unpatriotism. We need to stop embarrassing God; He is attending to serious countries."

During his Independence Day message, President Boakai emphasized national unity, reconciliation, and healing. He stated that from the founding of Liberia to its ongoing democratic development, the hand of God has been present.

"From the founding of our nation, through seasons of trial and triumph, God has remained our guide and the source of our hope," the President said. "As we look to the future, let us embrace forgiveness of ourselves and one another, for it is only through reconciliation that we can fully heal and move forward as one people."

He called on citizens, residents, and international partners within Liberia to come together in solemn prayer and reflection. He encouraged gatherings in churches, mosques, and other places of worship across the country to seek divine guidance and renew a collective commitment to peace and unity.