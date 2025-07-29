Nigeria: Lagos APC Members Protest, Demand Chairman's Removal

Lagos — ...Rules 'll be followed -- Party leadership

AGGRIEVED members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from 57 Local Government Areas, LGAs, and Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, yesterday, stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly in protest over alleged manipulation and meddlesomeness in council affairs by some party leaders.

Armed security agents, however, prevented a possible breakdown of law and order during the protest.

The protesting APC members chanted solidarity songs and demanded the removal of the Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, and a member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke, accusing them of poor leadership and manipulating party processes.

The protesters, however, urged President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other senior APC leaders to intervene in the matter, warning that unresolved grievances could deepen internal party divisions and threaten the APC's prospects in the 2027 general elections in Lagos.

One of the protesters from Onigbongbo LCDA, Talibu Lawal, who spoke to newsmen, said: "We are loyal members of the APC, but we are not happy with how things are going.

"The leadership at the state level is not doing well. If this continues, it will affect our chances in subsequent elections in Lagos State.

"There were lots of manipulations in the processes leading to the emergence of chairmanship candidates in the last primaries.

"Candidates were imposed on party members over popular wishes by our leaders in Lagos.

"There are moves to impose candidates in the appointments of council executives on newly sworn-in chairmen. We will resist this move."

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP, Moshood Jimoh, who deployed policemen to the scene, said everything was under control.

Rules 'll be followed --Lagos APC

The Spokesperson of the party, Mr Seye Oladejo, while reacting to the development, said: "Our attention has been drawn to the reported protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly concerning the constitution of local government cabinets.

"We wish to recognise, acknowledge and respect the rights of party stakeholders and members to express grievances democratically.

"Peaceful protests are a legitimate feature of civic engagement, and we commend those who have conducted themselves calmly and orderly.

"We wish to reassure that the selection of cabinet members for the 20 Local Government Councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas will follow the laid down rules and the internal party guidelines, and the proposition by local leadership of the party after due consultations.

"Please note that the party at the state level only plays an advisory role. The party vehemently denies any allegation of imposing nomination on any local government.

"We want to advise interested members to approach their local leadership, who are the custodians of the powers to nominate.

"We remain committed to constructive dialogue to review concerns and disputes to ensure fair outcomes in line with party values.

"We appeal for constructive participation and plead with the protesters to channel their concerns through official party organs. Our structures exist precisely to address dissent, evaluate claims, and foster unity.

"APC remains confident in its capacity to resolve internal issues without external escalation. Our ultimate goal is stability within both the party and the state governance structure.

"We trust our leadership at various levels to follow the guidelines and endeavour to be fair to all and sundry.

"We urge patience and understanding on the part of the protesters to achieve the desired objectives."