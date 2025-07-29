Nigeria: How Bandits Killed 38 Villagers in Zamfara After Collecting N50m Ransom

About three months ago, a gang of armed bandits raided Kaura Namoda town and Banga village in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, abducting over 50 people, mostly women and children.

The coordinated attack, Daily Trust gathered, was allegedly led by the notorious bandits' leader, Dan Sadiya, who is said to control Kaura Namoda and its surrounding areas.

After taking the victims into captivity, the bandits initially demanded N150 million from the families of the abductees as ransom. However, following intense negotiations, the amount was reduced to N50m.

Despite receiving the N50m ransom, the bandits failed to release most of the captives. Instead, they released only 18 of the over 50 abducted individuals after nearly three months in captivity.

How victims were abducted - Residents

A resident of Banga village, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Daily Trust that the attack was carried out by Dan Sadiya and his foot soldiers, who stormed the community at night when most residents had retired to bed.

He said the bandits arrived on motorbikes, heavily armed, and carried out the operation in just under an hour.

"The sporadic gunshots fired by the bandits woke some sleeping residents, who then fled into the bush for safety," he said.

According to him, the attackers conducted a house-to-house search and abducted over 50 people, mostly women and children.

"The women and children were taken because the adult men had already escaped into the bush," he said.

The bandits reportedly marched the victims out of the village on foot and also looted household belongings, including food items and other provisions.

Another resident, who lost his younger brother in the incident, said the kidnapped victims spent weeks in captivity before the abductors made contact and demanded ransom.

How victims' relatives raised N50m ransom

A relative of one of the abducted victims in Banga village, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that they had to sell their belongings, including livestock and farm produce, to raise the N50m ransom demanded by the bandits.

He explained that despite selling most of their possessions, the amount initially raised was still insufficient. As a result, they reached out to family members living in urban areas for additional support.

"When we realised we couldn't raise the full amount, we contacted our relatives in Gusau, Kano, Kaduna and Abuja and asked them to contribute financially. That's how we eventually managed to gather the N50m, which was later delivered to the bandits," he said.

Daily Trust gathered that despite collecting a N50m ransom, the notorious bandit leader, Dan Sadiya, refused to release all the abducted victims. The captives remained in custody despite repeated pleas from their desperate relatives.

On Saturday, the bandits released only 18 of the abducted individuals, while the remaining 38 were reportedly confirmed dead in captivity.

A relative of one of the survivors told Daily Trust that many of the victims were brutally killed, with some slaughtered like animals and others tortured to death.

"Those who were released told us that Dan Sadiya and his men slaughtered some of our people like rams. Others were shot dead. It's horrifying," the source said.

He added that several children among the captives died of hunger due to severe malnutrition and neglect.

"They were fed just once a day, and the food was not enough. The children couldn't survive the starvation," he said.

According to him, 15 adults, both men and women, died from extreme torture inflicted by the bandits, saying, "They were severely beaten, even over the slightest issues. The physical abuse was relentless."

He also disclosed that about 10 victims were shot dead by the bandits for allegedly failing to meet demands for additional ransom.

"This is terrible. These bandits are worse than animals. How can anyone slaughter fellow human beings in such a brutal manner?" he asked.

The source further revealed that several of the abducted women were repeatedly raped during captivity. "We believe some of the women died from the trauma of the horrific abuse they suffered in the hands of their captors," he said.

Some released victims in critical condition

Although 18 of the over 50 abducted victims were eventually released, many of them were in critical condition due to prolonged torture and trauma suffered during captivity.

A resident of Banga village told Daily Trust that three of the freed victims were seriously ill and had to be transferred to the Yariman Bakura Teaching Hospital in Gusau for special medical attention.

"Their condition was too severe to be managed at the Kaura Namoda General Hospital. After initial evaluation, doctors referred them to Gusau for further care," the resident said.

He added that the remaining victims are still receiving treatment at the Kaura Namoda General Hospital and are responding well.

"Most of them have recovered and may be discharged anytime from now," he said.

Banditry on the rise in Kaura Namoda axis - Residents

Residents of Kaura Namoda have raised alarm over the rising wave of banditry in the area, describing the security situation as deeply troubling.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said bandits now operate with impunity, roaming villages armed and unchallenged.

"The bandits move freely around our villages, often in broad daylight, carrying dangerous weapons. It's as if there's no government presence at all," he said.

He expressed frustration over the ineffectiveness of military deployments in nearby areas like Dogon Kebe in Dan Isa and the Bungudu Local Government Area.

"Despite the presence of soldiers, bandit attacks continue unchecked, even during the day," he added.

Another resident also said, "Just a few days ago, we saw the bandits passing through this village with a large number of rustled cattle. No one dared stop them. They raid in broad daylight, and no action is taken."

He revealed that recent attacks have claimed lives and displaced entire communities.

"In Kyambarawa village, four people were killed last week, and several others abducted. In Kyatawa, another four were killed. On Saturday, the bandits passed through again with stolen cattle," he said.

He lamented that banditry has resumed in full force in the area.

"They have taken everything from us-money, livestock, and other belongings. Many residents have fled their homes to seek safety in nearby towns and villages."

He called on the government to urgently deploy more troops and take decisive action to restore order. "The situation is spiraling out of control. The bandits operate at will, and we are completely at their mercy."

Confirming the situation, Chairman of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, Mannir Mu'azu Haidara, said the 18 released victims had sustained various degrees of injuries from torture and are currently receiving treatment at the Kaura Namoda General Hospital.

"We're working closely with security agencies to end banditry in this area," he said.

Efforts to reach the Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Maikaba, and the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yazid Abubakar, were unsuccessful as their phone lines were unreachable at the time of filing this report.

Zamfara govt pledges to crush terror networks

The Zamfara State Government has vowed to bring the full weight of justice upon the bandits operating in the state.

The state's Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Muhammad Dantawasa, in a statement on Monday, said the state government described the killings as "barbaric, cowardly, and desperate," and declared that such atrocities only reinforce its resolve to wipe out terrorism in all its forms.

Dantawasa said the attack was further evidence that the terrorist groups operating in Zamfara are under immense pressure from ongoing security operations.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families. The Zamfara State Government stands with every affected community. Their pain is our pain. Justice will not only be served, it will be swift," Dantawasa said.

Governor Dauda Lawal, in a separate message to the people, condemned the attack and pledged that the state would not cede a single inch of territory to criminal elements.

"This is not just a fight against terrorism. It is a fight for the soul of Zamfara. These criminals must choose: surrender or face total elimination. Their time is up," the governor said.

He described the killings as an act of desperation by terrorists who are steadily losing ground under the state's intensified military crackdown.

"We will not surrender Zamfara to criminals. We will fight for every inch of this land. We will restore peace, restore dignity, and defeat evil."

He called for unity among the populace and encouraged residents to continue supporting security forces by providing timely and credible information.