Nigeria: Killing of Nigerians in South Africa Continues Unabated

The killings of Nigerians in South Africa have continued unabated, with the recent shooting of two Nigerian businessmen by gunmen.

The two Nigerians, identified simply as Austin and Ayo, were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Durban, South Africa, on Thursday, July 9.

It was gathered that the gunmen, numbering three, stormed Austin's office around 8pm and upon gaining entry into the office, the gunmen, who were said to be wearing masks, met both of them and shot them on the spot.

A friend of one of the deceased, who identified himself simply as Fidelis, told The Punch on the telephone that both died on the spot.

He said, "Austin runs a car business and also sells tyres in Durban. On the day of the incident, his friend Ayo came to visit him at his shop. They were standing and talking when some men wearing masks suddenly ran into the shop. The men were holding guns, and without saying a word, they shot both of them."

Fidelis said some customers who were present in the shop fled when they saw the men wielding their guns before the attack.

"People nearby said they heard gunshots and saw the masked men run away quickly after the attack. Efforts were made to rush the victims to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead on arrival by doctors on duty," he added.

Another source based in Nigeria and privy to the incident had earlier sent a Closed-Circuit Television footage of the incident to the newspaper.

In the footage, the late friends were both seen standing and having a chat when the gunmen emerged from the rear and shot Austin at close range. Ayo was, however, shot while trying to escape.

As of mid-2025, at least eight Nigerians have been reported killed in South Africa under various circumstances.

On April 20, Taiwo Raji and Yemi Akinwunmi were shot dead in Pretoria by a South African citizen and on April 24, Silas Ani, a Nigerian businessman, was kidnapped in Johannesburg and remains missing.

Raji and Akinwunmi were gunned down in front of their shops on Church Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, on 20th April, 2025.

Also, Julius Chukwunta had died earlier after a violent attack in Midrand, while in February, Benjamin Okoli and Jeremiah Okoye died in police custody under suspicious circumstances.

The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa, NICASA, had demanded justice. NICASA President, Frank Onyekwelu, in a statement, noted that the Nigerian community had sought legal redress, but justice had not been served as the suspected killer was released on bail by a South African court.

Arrests made, investigations ongoing - FG

The spokesperson for the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Adul-Rahman Balogun, told Daily Trust on the telephone on Monday that some arrests had been made by the South African authorities.

He said while investigations were still ongoing, the killers had yet to be apprehended.

Earlier, NiDCOM's Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had strongly condemned the latest killing, describing the incident as senseless, barbaric, and unacceptable.

In a statement, Dabiri-Erewa said the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa is already looking into the matter.

She urged the South African authorities to launch a thorough investigation and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Dabiri-Erewa said this latest unprovoked killing is condemnable and barbaric, calling on South African authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and expose the perpetrators, according to the statement.

She lamented the non-implementation of the early warning mechanisms earlier agreed upon by both countries to prevent such incidents, stressing the need for South Africa to take the arrangement seriously.

While extending condolences to the families of the deceased, Dabiri-Erewa assured them that every effort would be made to ensure justice is served.

Amid rising tension among members of the Nigerian community in South Africa, the NIDCOM boss appealed for calm and urged Nigerians not to take the law into their own hands.

Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Daily Trust that the government was yet to ascertain if the attack was xenophobic or not.

"Loss of any Nigerian life is regrettable, but we can't conclude yet if it's xenophobia," he said, assuring that the South African police were investigating the situation already.

Ebienfa also said the Nigerian mission in South Africa was monitoring the situation, assuring that Nigerians would be kept informed of any new developments.