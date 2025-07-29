Nigeria: Northern Christians Laud Tinubu, Back Prof Yilwatda As APC Chair

The Arewa Christian Youth Leadership Forum (ACYLF) has extended warm congratulations to Professor Nentawe Yilwatda on his emergence as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), following the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja.

Describing him as a "distinguished technocrat, patriot, and proud son of Plateau State," the group hailed Yilwatda's appointment as a landmark moment in the political inclusion of Northern Christians and a strategic turning point for the ruling party.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Dunijir Gatama, ACYLF noted that Professor Yilwatda, a former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and digital governance expert, brings "a wealth of experience, innovation, and generational insight" to the leadership of the APC.

"This appointment is not just a routine political reshuffle--it is a bold and strategic recalibration of leadership within the APC," the statement reads. "It reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's visionary leadership and his drive to modernise the party through the infusion of competent, youthful, and forward-thinking leaders."

Praise for President Tinubu's Inclusive Vision

ACYLF also seized the opportunity to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his deliberate steps toward national integration and religious balance in federal appointments.

Highlighting Senator George Akume's previous appointments as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff, the group emphasised that Professor Yilwatda's emergence further demonstrates the President's commitment to inclusive governance.

"These appointments are monumental for our community and have renewed hope and trust in the democratic process," the group stated. "They send a clear and powerful message that minority voices--particularly those of Northern Christians--are not just recognised but are vital to the Nigerian project."

"We May Be Called a Minority, But We Are Not Invisible"

ACYLF reiterated the contribution and patriotic spirit of Northern Christians, affirming their role as a dynamic and indispensable part of Nigeria's unity and development.

"Though often labelled a minority, the Northern Christian bloc has consistently demonstrated its capacity for meaningful leadership and national cohesion," the forum noted. "We are mobilising grassroots support to ensure the continued success of this administration."

The group pledged its full backing for Professor Yilwatda in his new role, promising to work closely with the APC leadership to deepen democratic values and expand civic engagement across the North.

"To our brother and new APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, be assured of our unwavering support," the statement concludes. "We pray that God grants you wisdom, strength, and discernment as you undertake this national assignment."