Nigeria: Federal Govt to Support Victims of Violence, Intensify Dialogue Against Extremism

National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), has reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to tackling violent extremism through inclusive dialogue, strategic partnerships and support for victims.

The national coordinator, NCTC, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, who spoke at a policy dialogue and training on victims' assistance and the prevention of violent extremism in Abuja, said while kinetic operations remained important, they are not sufficient.

He added that sustainable peace requires community-based approaches focusing on prevention, healing and resilience.

The event was held under the South-South Cooperation framework in collaboration with Colombia's Unit for the Attention and Integral Reparation of Victims.

Laka said the dialogue was part of a technical mission to strengthen Nigeria's capacity to implement its National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE).

He said Nigeria's strategy was anchored on a Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society approach, mobilising security, justice, education, health and traditional institutions to work collectively.

The NCTC boss highlighted Colombia's long-standing peacebuilding experience as a valuable resource, especially in post-conflict reintegration and victim rehabilitation.

He said Nigeria was already making progress in establishing community peace committees and early warning systems to prevent human rights violations and develop inclusive responses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Laka encouraged stakeholders to share practical solutions and best practices that could enrich national policies and programmes, adding that victims' dignity must remain central to the national response.

"We appreciate Colombia's solidarity and leadership, and we look forward to a deeper and sustained partnership," he said.

In his remarks, Mr Sebastián García, head of the Colombian delegation and deputy director of Colombia's agency for the Renewal of the Territory, praised Nigeria's efforts in strengthening local peace mechanisms and community-based prevention systems.

Garcia said that Colombia and Nigeria had deepened cooperation on peacebuilding and victim support while seeking shared solutions to violent extremism through South-South collaboration.

"We are here not just to share, but to learn. Our countries may be oceans apart, but our struggles and our hopes are the same," he said.

The Etsu of Kwali, Mr Luka Nizassan III, called for a stronger, budget-backed approach to preventing violent extremism in Nigeria, saying there was a need for national and state budgets to reflect human security priorities.

He said that prioritising prevention would help to save resources and enable development to thrive.

According to him, every budget line should be tied to reducing terrorism's root causes, pledging commitment to grassroots peacebuilding and multi-sectoral coordination.