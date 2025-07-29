Nigeria: 2027 - Northern Governors Won't Be Re-Elected Unless They Join ADC - Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has stated that all elected officials in the North, including governors seeking re-election, will not be re-elected unless they join the opposition African Democratic Congress.

Speaking during an interview on Trust TV's Sunday Politics, Lawal said the ruling All Progressives Congress has destroyed and maginalised the North, adding that most elected officials in the North will be left with no choice but to defect to the ADC ahead of the 2027 general election.

"Which northern elected official will go to campaign on the platform of the APC this coming election? Nobody. Unless ab initio, you have no plan to win election. I can't see anywhere," he said.

Asked if his claim applies to governors seeking re-election, he said, "Unless they join the ADC, they will not win...simply because they belong to a destructive party. A party that woefully failed to perform."

The former SGF said most northern governors will have to join the ADC if they intend to contest the election. He revealed that the opposition party has already discussed with some of the governors

Lawal also echoed Rabiu Kwankwaso's criticism of President Tinubu's administration, alleging deliberate neglect of northern Nigeria in terms of infrastructure development.

"Every Nigerian that has anything to do with the north will know that no infrastructure work is going on at any level," he said.

"No projects are going on -- at least they are not visible to the eye. Maybe in their imagination, maybe in the spirit -- but we don't see it.

"We don't see any construction work. We don't see any infrastructure going on. No federal government project whatsoever."

Lawal defended Kwankwaso's earlier assertions about neglect, noting that both he and the former Kano governor share a technical background that makes them attentive to physical development.

