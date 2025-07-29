Nigeria: We're Still On Strike in Yobevarsity - ASUU

Yobe State University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU-YSU) has stated that the strike action has not been suspended, due to the failure of government promises.

The institution's ASUU chairperson, Comrade Ahmed Ibrahim Karage, in a press release on Sunday, said her members would not be available for both physical and virtual teaching.

He said, "This is to inform the general public that the strike embarked upon by ASUU-YSU has not been called off.

"However, efforts are being made to resolve the remaining lingering issues with the government: The N70,000 minimum wage consequential adjustment was implemented this July," he said.

According to the union the other unmet demands are the implementing academic staff promotion as approved by the university council.

The statement added that the payment of promotion arrears (2018-2025), payment of arrears for minimum wage salary consequential, adjustment of (2019-2024), 35-25% percent salary award of 2023 for professors and other ranks (2023-2025) and arrears of 70,000 minimum wage (January 2024-June 2025).

He urges the general public that the strike action will definitely be called off as soon as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is signed with the Yobe State government and ASUU-YSU.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the institution's academic staff are solidly protesting the strike, which aims to get the best resources for training, teaching, and research from the state government and better welfare for their members.