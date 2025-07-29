Liberian Afrobeat Sensation Stunn Set to Drop Emotionally Charged New Single 'Diamonds'

Monrovia — Liberia's very own Afrobeat and R&B luminary, Stunn (Lourell AndyMark George), has announced his highly anticipated release of his latest single, "DIAMONDS." The track is slated to drop on July 31, 2025, promising to be a profound anthem of resilience, unwavering faith, and personal transformation.

"DIAMONDS" emerges from the collaborative genius of producer Prince Donkoh (PP Blaq), with the meticulous mixing and mastering handled by Future Mix. This powerful single is poised to captivate audiences with its unique fusion of quintessential Afrobeat rhythms intertwined with evocative Afro-Country influences. The result is a sound that Stunn describes as both "emotionally charged and rhythmically captivating," a testament to his evolving artistry.

Stunn, in a press release on Monday, July 28, 2025, said the song offers a deeply personal insight into the inspiration behind "DIAMONDS."

"Diamonds (Pressure) is my story of turning pain into power," he shared, articulating the raw emotion woven into the fabric of the song. "It's a reflection of my journey through betrayal, struggle, and growth, showing how pressure can shape something strong and beautiful."

Stunn emphasized that the single is more than just a song; it's a profound statement on overcoming adversity. "It's a celebration of faith, resilience, and hope -- even in the darkest moments," Stunn added, underscoring the track's optimistic yet realistic perspective on life's challenges.

Crafted with heartfelt intention and notable for its absence of explicit content, "DIAMONDS" aims for universal appeal. It serves as a powerful reminder for all generations that, much like the formation of a diamond, intense pressure can indeed forge something of immense beauty and unyielding strength. As July 31st approaches, the Liberian music scene, and indeed Afrobeat enthusiasts worldwide, eagerly await this compelling new offering from Stunn.