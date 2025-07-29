Liberia: Government Moves to Strengthen Prosecution As Quarterly Training for County Attorneys Kicks Off in Ganta

The Government of Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the prosecutorial arm of the justice system by pledging timely financial support to County Attorneys across all 16 counties.

Solicitor-General Cllr. Augustine C. Fayiah made the announcement at the opening of a three-day quarterly training workshop for County Attorneys and prosecutors held in Ganta, Nimba County. He emphasized that consistent and adequate funding is crucial for effective prosecution and the administration of justice throughout the country.

The workshop, organized in collaboration with Heritage Partners and Associates (HPA), focuses on key areas of prosecutorial practice including evidence gathering, trial preparation, prosecution strategy, professional ethics, and witness protection. Specialized sessions are also being held on legal writing and legal frameworks related to community forest and land rights, mining rights, and investigations by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

Representing Justice Minister Cllr. Jerry D.K. Garlawolu, the Assistant Minister for Litigation delivered a keynote address underscoring the ethical obligations of prosecutors. He reminded participants that prosecutors are not only tasked with seeking convictions but also with ensuring justice, fairness, and the protection of the rights of the accused.

"Prosecutors must maintain high ethical standards--disclose evidence in a timely manner, avoid prosecuting without probable cause, and reject any form of bribery or favoritism," the Assistant Minister said. "We must work to eliminate bias and ensure fair, impartial prosecutions that build public trust in the justice system."

The training is part of a broader effort to build the capacity of County Attorneys and strengthen the legal framework supporting the rule of law in Liberia.

Participants welcomed the initiative, noting that continuous capacity-building and institutional support are essential to improving prosecution outcomes, ensuring justice, and combating corruption.

The government's renewed commitment to prosecutorial funding and professional development is widely seen as a positive step toward enhancing Liberia's criminal justice system and reinforcing the rule of law.