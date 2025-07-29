Liberia: 50-Year-Old Man Severely Burned After Woman Allegedly Pours Boiling Water On Him in Pleebo

Pleebo — A 50-year-old man, Francis Nyemah, is battling for his life after he was severely burned when a woman, identified as Mercy Geekor, allegedly poured boiling water on him in Pleebo City.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in the New Pleebo Community. Mr. Nyemah was rushed to the Pleebo Health Center for emergency treatment and may be transferred to the JJ Dossen Referral Hospital in Harper City as his condition deteriorates.

Recounting the ordeal from his hospital bed over the weekend, Mr. Nyemah said he had just returned from his farm and inquired about his wife's whereabouts, only to be informed that she had gone to visit a relative in the nearby Scoutville Community.

While scolding his children for not preparing food in his absence, Mr. Nyemah said Mercy Geekor, a community member, interrupted and accused him of making noise.

"So I told her, 'Your house is far from here. You're just passing by and saying I'm making noise? I'm talking to my children; please pass,"' Nyemah recounted.

He said he believed Geekor had left, but she was allegedly hiding in a nearby kitchen tent. Moments later, as he stepped behind the house to use the bathroom, she reportedly poured boiling water from a pot on the fire over his body.

Nyemah's wife, Lucia Nyemah, told journalists from her residence in New Pleebo that her husband had no prior conflict with anyone in the community before she left the house that day.

"My husband had no confusion with anyone. I was shocked when this happened," she said.

She is now appealing to humanitarian organizations and individuals to assist with her husband's medical expenses.

"His condition is very serious, and we don't have the money to pay for his treatment. Anyone willing to help can contact the journalist, as is often done in such situations," she pleaded.

Community leaders confirmed that the suspect fled the scene following the incident.

New Pleebo Community Chairman Bill Kamara told FrontPage Africa via phone on Monday that the local watch forum has launched a manhunt for Mercy Geekor. He added that efforts are underway to engage the suspect's family for possible support with medical costs, though they are reportedly financially constrained.

As of press time, the Liberia National Police detachment in Maryland County had yet to issue an official statement on the matter.