Liberia: National Housing Authority and UNDP Partner to Address Slum Conditions in Monrovia

29 July 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Liberian government through a renewed partnership with the National Housing Authority (NHA) to tackle housing shortages and improve slum communities across Monrovia.

The UNDP's Resident Representative in Liberia, Aliou Mamadou Dia, met with NHA Managing Director Florence Kateka Geegbae to discuss collaborative strategies aligned with the government's Affordable, Accessible, Inclusive and Decent (AAID) Housing Agenda.

The agenda includes the construction of 1,000 affordable housing units and the allocation of 500 acres of land for site and service development.

A release from the NHA stated that the meeting focused on supporting government efforts to upgrade informal settlements into planned urban communities and to ensure improved living conditions for residents in underserved areas.

Madam Geegbae and her team welcomed the UNDP delegation and expressed appreciation for the agency's willingness to partner in addressing Liberia's long-standing housing crisis. She emphasized the importance of international collaboration and technical support in realizing national housing objectives.

Both institutions acknowledged the urgent need to ensure access to safe, affordable, and adequate housing for Liberians and noted its essential role in promoting economic growth, public health, and national stability.

Mr. Dia expressed UNDP's readiness to provide technical assistance and expertise to the NHA in the design and implementation of sustainable housing solutions.

Following the meeting, NHA and UNDP teams conducted a joint field visit to four slum communities in Monrovia: Jallah Town, West Point, Slipway, and Sonniwein. As part of the partnership, UNDP assigned a site engineer to work directly with the NHA's Technical and Slum Development Teams.

The collaborative teams have completed technical assessments and developed layout and design plans to guide future housing and community upgrading projects.

