Liberia: Fifteen Coaches Complete CAF a License Training

Paynesville City — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has officially concluded the CAF License A Diploma Course, graduating 15 Liberian and international coaches, while also announcing a landmark partnership with William V.S. Tubman University--the first of its kind in the country's football history.

The event marked a double milestone for the LFA: the certification of high-level coaches and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalize football coaching education at the university level.

"We Scored a Brace," Says Raji

LFA President Mustapha Raji, speaking at the ceremony in Paynesville, described the moment as a "brace" -- borrowing football lingo to highlight the two major achievements in one day.

"This is the first time, stand to be corrected, in the history of Liberian football, that such a double event has taken place -- closing a CAF License A course and signing a university partnership to formalize coaching education," Raji said.

Raji underscored the association's commitment to building capacity through education. He pointed out that financial challenges often prevent many Liberians from accessing such opportunities, noting that some of the 15 graduates were only able to participate thanks to support from the LFA and FIFA.

"There are always individuals who want to learn but don't have the means. It is our duty to create a system that supports them. We must give every Liberian the opportunity to grow -- not just in football, but in technology, education, accounting, and beyond."

He emphasized that the CAF Impact Program and FIFA Operational Support remain the backbone of the LFA's technical development efforts.

"People think we prioritize outsiders. That's not the case. We select coaches based on their commitment to Liberian football. The presence of foreign coaches is not to replace locals but to enrich the system through knowledge-sharing."

Raji also reminded graduates that CAF licenses require renewal, warning that coaches who skip refresher courses risk losing their right to practice on the continent.

Tubman University to Offer Coaching Certification

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Olu Q. Menjay, President of Tubman University, urged the graduates to lead with five core values: commitment, focus, respect, openness, and courage.

"Commitment brought you this far, but it must continue -- not just in drills and tactics, but in mentoring players, showing integrity, and contributing to long-term football development," he said.

Menjay warned about external distractions like media pressure and political interference, calling on coaches to stay mission-driven.

"Don't let temporary setbacks derail your long-term vision. Focus is how you build not just a team, but a legacy."

He also stressed respect and fairness, noting that coaching is not just about building athletes, but shaping human beings.

"Leadership must be built on trust, not fear. Let your players know where you stand."

He concluded with a call for courage: "Your diploma is not just a credential -- it's a responsibility. Liberia's football future depends on bold, visionary coaches like you."

A Moment of Emotion and Encouragement

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Andy Quamie added a heartfelt note, recalling the story of a pregnant Zambian coach who traveled to Liberia to complete the CAF course.

"When she told me she was pregnant and still left Zambia to come here in search of knowledge, I nearly cried," Quamie shared.

He used the story to challenge Liberian coaches to take full advantage of the opportunities available locally, noting that LFA covered all logistics for local candidates, while international participants spent thousands of dollars on travel and lodging.

"A few years ago, we had fewer than 8 CAF A License holder in Liberia. Today, we've added 15 more. That's real progress. But now, this progress must show on the pitch."

He called on the graduates to put their training to use--improving clubs, nurturing young talent, and uplifting their communities.

"Don't let your diploma gather dust. Use it to build something that lasts."