Liberia's Folley Makes History With Record Score At Independence Day Golf Tournament

Monrovia — Liberia's teenage golf sensation Alvin Folley delivered a show-stopping performance over the weekend, stealing the limelight from seasoned professionals and international contenders at the Liberia Independence Day Golf Tournament, held at the prestigious Prof C. Nelson Oniyama Seaview Country Golf Course.

While Sierra Leone's Alimame Kargbo walked away with top honors in the Professional category, it was Folley just 18 years old who left the biggest impression, posting the best overall score of the tournament and emerging as Liberia's next big golf prospect.

The two-day regional tournament, held from July 26-27 and sponsored by Prof. C. Neison Oniyama, brought together elite players from Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria, competing across three divisions: Professional, Amateur, and Ladies.

The Folley Phenomenon

In a field packed with experience, it was Folley's 66 gross score 32 front, 34 back that turned heads across the course. Playing in the Amateur division, he outperformed even the top professionals, sending a clear signal that a new golf star has arrived in Liberia.

The victory marks another milestone in Folley's rapid rise, following wins in regional competitions in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Ivory Coast.

So impressive with his performance that he was awarded a special recognition cash prize and, more notably, confirmed to have secured a scholarship to a U.S. university, where he will receive elite golf training aimed at preparing him for the international circuit.

"You wouldn't think he's a golfer by first glance," said Prof. Oniyama, President of the Liberia Golf Association. "But this boy has something special. He has won all over the region and now he's conquered the Independence Day tournament. Liberia should be proud."

Kargbo Edges Out Flomo in Pros Battle

The Professional division saw a fierce showdown between Sierra Leone's Alimame Kargbo and Liberia's Akoi Flomo, with Kargbo narrowly winning the title.

Kargbo finished with 36/36 front and 38/33 back, tallying 143 points from gross scores of 74 and 69. Flomo wasn't far behind, with 145 points (gross 76/69).

Liberian golfers Aaron Dennis and Issa Farnnel won the third and fourth place, while Sierra Leoneans Moses Sayoh and Ibrahim Kamara rounded out the top six.

Women Making Their Mark

In the Ladies category, Adama Fofana stood tall, recording a combined score of 105 (54 front, 51 back) to finish first. Liberian players Masangay Sayoh and Eva Young followed in second and third.

More Than a Tournament - A Celebration of Unity

Beyond the fairways, the tournament stood as a symbol of regional friendship and sportsmanship, as players and officials hailed the tournament as a model of what West African sports diplomacy can look like.

"Golf is a game of fairness and respect," said Prof. Oniyama. "It doesn't matter who you are or where you come from when you play better, you win. That's what we saw here."

The event also welcomed a delegation from Nigeria, including members of the FOPO (Friends of Professor Oniyama), further expanding the international flavor of the competition.

Sierra Leone Commends Liberia's Effort

President of the Sierra Leone Golf Federation, Fofi Baimba, praised Liberia's golf infrastructure and hospitality.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This course is of international quality," Baimba said. "We've played in Europe and the U.S., and I can say Liberia is on the right path. We look forward to more collaborations."

Eyes on the Future

As the tournament wrapped, one name stood above the rest: Alvin Folley. For a nation looking to elevate its presence in international golf, his emergence could not have come at a better time.

"He's already playing like a pro," said Tamba Johnson LGA official. "With the right training and support, we could see him on the PGA Tour in the next few years. That's not a dream it's a goal."

With talent rising, borders opening, and the spirit of competition thriving, the 2025 Independence Day Tournament offered a glimpse of the bright future ahead for Liberian golf and its young ambassador, Alvin Folley.