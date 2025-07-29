Liberia: BNB Liberia Honors Top Agents in Nationwide Agent Awards

29 July 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Patience M. Jones

Monrovia — BnB Liberia, a licensed money remittance and fintech company, recognized and rewarded its top-performing agents during a vibrant Agent giveaway ceremony held on Friday at the company's headquarters on Randall & Benson Street in Monrovia. The event brought together business partners and agents from across Liberia, underscoring BnB's dedication to excellence, innovation, and financial inclusion.

Founded in 2020, BnB Liberia operates under a Pan-African fintech brand focused on advancing cross-border payments and accelerating digitization across the continent. The company delivers secure and efficient services through its user-friendly BnB CashApp and BnB POS systems, in collaboration with telecom giants like MTN, and Orange.

The giveaway event-organized in partnership with the Liberia National Lottery Authority (NLA),It aimed to promote agent engagement with the BnB POS platform while rewarding loyalty and performance.

Celebrating Milestones and Motivating Excellence

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Amadou D. Jarey, Lead Business Development Officer at BnB, described the event as a significant milestone in the company's journey.

"This is one of the biggest days for us. From 2020 to 2025, it has been a journey of resilience and great success," he said. "We are grateful to our agents and customers whose trust and commitment have helped BnB grow into a vibrant and trusted institution."

Mr. Jarey emphasized that the raffle and prize distribution were designed to inspire and recognize agents who go above and beyond. Among the prizes awarded were motorbikes, flat-screen televisions, and smartphones. He also commended the NLA for ensuring a credible and transparent raffle process.

Agents: The Backbone of BnB

BnB Managing Director, Mr. David Ojo, highlighted the indispensable role of agents in the company's operations.

"At BnB, our agents are the lifeline of what we do. Without them, there would be no BnB," he stated. "We began with a dream. Today, five years on, we proudly have over 1,000 agents operating across Liberia-and we are still growing.

Mr. Ojo reiterated the company's focus on innovation and accessibility. He noted that while the BnB POS continues to evolve with new products and features, the priority remains on strengthening the agent network and empowering entrepreneurs.

"This giveaway is just the beginning. There is more to come," he added.

Ensuring Transparency Through Collaboration

Representing the Liberia National Lottery Authority, Mr. Baccus K. Sargbeh praised the integrity of the event, affirming the NLA's role in maintaining fairness in all lottery-related activities nationwide.

"The NLA was established in 2015 to ensure transparency in all public raffles and lotteries. Our presence here today is a testament to our commitment to credibility and public trust," he said.

Voices from the Field

One of the raffle winners, Mr. Lewis W. Pomite Jr., CEO of Growing Seeds Finance and Investment Ltd., expressed his gratitude to BnB after receiving a brand-new motorbike. He urged the company to consider broadening future raffles to include more small business owners.

"It's the smaller agents who often face the biggest challenges. Support like this can make a real difference," he remarked.

The ceremony concluded with excitement and renewed motivation among agents, many of whom expressed their continued commitment to working with BnB in expanding access to digital financial services across Liberia.

