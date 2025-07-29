Liberia: Prosa Announces Nationwide Protest Against Rape and Gender-Based Violence

Monrovia — The Progressive Students Alliance (PROSA), a student-based political movement at the University of Liberia, has announced a nationwide protest scheduled for August 27. The protest, themed "March for Dignity," is intended to demand urgent national action against rape and gender-based violence in Liberia.

In a press statement issued Monday, PROSA stated that the protest is a response to what it describes as an alarming rise in sexual and gender-based violence across the country.

"PROSA, a leading voice in the fight for justice, equality, and human dignity, has announced the organization of a nationwide 'March for Dignity' scheduled for August 27, 2025," said PROSA Chairman Justin W. Jallabah Jr.

"The March for Dignity is more than a protest. It is a passionate endeavor intended to stand up against the alarming rate of sexual and gender-based violence."

He cited statistics from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, which recorded 2,759 rape cases between January and October 2024. Of these cases, 1,902--representing 68.7 percent--occurred in Montserrado County alone. He said this averages 276 cases per month and nine cases each day.

"These figures simply show that every day in Liberia, nine rape cases were reported. Every month, 276 rape cases were reported from January to October," Jallabah said.

According to PROSA, survivors of sexual violence have endured silence, shame, and a justice system that often fails to protect or support them. The group said the protest is a call for visibility, solidarity, and change.

"This march is not just about outrage. It is about visibility, solidarity, and change. We are marching for the girl who never came home, for the boy who couldn't speak out, for every survivor who was blamed instead of believed," the group stated.

PROSA noted that August 27 was selected to commemorate the anniversary of several high-profile sexual violence cases and to recognize the broader systemic nature of the issue. The group emphasized that rape and gender-based violence are not isolated incidents but part of a pattern that requires comprehensive response.

Chairman Jallabah called on students, survivors, workers, religious leaders, activists, artists, and all concerned Liberians to join the march, which is expected to see significant turnout.

The group is demanding justice sector reforms, including survivor-centered investigations, timely prosecutions, and mandatory consent education for students starting in early adolescence. It stressed that survivors continue to suffer not only from the trauma of their assaults but from an unresponsive justice system.

"Investigations are delayed, perpetrators roam free, and victims are often traumatized by police and judicial procedures that are indifferent to their pain," Jallabah said. "We remind the government that justice delayed is justice denied. In a democratic society, no victim should have to beg for dignity, safety, and justice. When the system fails victims of sexual violence, it sends a dangerous message that their suffering does not matter. We will not stand by while survivors are silenced."

PROSA also called on the government to take immediate action, including the fast-tracking of rape trials, full protection and support for survivors, and accountability for law enforcement officers who mishandle or ignore reports of rape. The group urged stronger witness protection systems and warned against political interference in justice processes.

"This is not a plea. It is a demand grounded in constitutional rights, human dignity, and the rule of law," Jallabah said. "If the government continues to ignore these obligations, we and our partners will pursue all legal and civic avenues to hold those in power accountable. Enough is enough. The time for justice is now."