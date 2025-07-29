Liberia: Charlia Kweh Represents Liberia At Elite Global Summer Camp in Canada

Thirteen-year-old Charlia Kweh, a Liberian student at Delhi Public School International (DPSI) in Tema Community 25, Ghana, is representing Liberia at a prestigious global summer camp in Toronto, Canada.

The Institute of Executive Studies (IES), Ghana, successfully facilitated the travel of Charlia, a Grade 8 student, along with 11 other students from across Ghana, to Toronto, Canada, to participate in a prestigious global summer camp.

The group departed Ghana on July 26, 2025, en route to Upper Canada College (UCC), the host institution for this year's camp. They arrived in Toronto on Sunday, July 27.

The three-week summer camp brings together approximately 150 young learners from 14 countries, including the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, and Malaysia, offering a unique platform for global education and cross-cultural networking.

Over the past 13 years, IES Ghana has earned a strong reputation for organizing international educational experiences, with a particular focus on summer camps in Canada where they have taken hundreds of students in the past, giving them life-transforming, global networking, and culturally-enriching opportunities.

Upper Canada College, located just 20 minutes from Toronto Pearson International Airport and close to many of the city's major tourist attractions, provides an ideal setting for a diverse and enriching experience.

The camp offers a dynamic blend of academic and extracurricular activities, including theatre arts, English language instruction, debate and public speaking, financial literacy, robotics, coding, computer programming, gaming, visual arts, and leadership development.

In addition, students participate in various sports such as hockey, soccer, golf, baseball, and basketball. The program also features cultural excursions to renowned destinations like the CN Tower, Niagara Falls, the Royal Ontario Museum, Ripley's Aquarium, and Centre Island.

Charlia, who was born in Ghana on December 17, 2011, to her Liberian parents, began her early education at Excel Community School in Spintex, Accra. Charlia is a child shaped by values that uphold the dignity of community: solidarity, respect, empathy, and a profound sense of responsibility.

Speaking to the media at the Kotoka International Airport prior to her departure, Charlia said she was optimistic the UCC Summer Camp will greatly impact her public speaking skills and boost her confidence.

According to Charlia, the summer camp will afford her the opportunity to learn about other cultures from around the world, network with students, something she believes would have long term positive impact on her life.

She pledged to be a good "brand ambassador" of Ghana and her native country Liberia while in Canada, hoping to return to Ghana and impact into other children, the knowledge and skills she will acquire at the UCC Summer Camp. She expressed her profound gratitude to IES Ghana for giving her the opportunity to attend this year's summer camp.

Customer service and marketing officer of IES Ghana, Anne Appiah, told the media that the Summer Camp will help to positively shape the lives of the children from Ghana and their counterparts from around the world.

She encouraged parents in Ghana who are interested in sending their children to Summer camp in Canada to get in touch with the IES Ghana and register their children for upcoming summer and winter camps in Canada.

About IES Summer Camps

IES Ghana summer camps are designed for children between the ages of 8 and 16. The camp is divided into three groups: Juniors (ages 8-11), Intermediates (ages 12-13), and Leadership (ages 14-16). Each group follows a tailored program that develops skills in outdoor adventure, teamwork and collaboration, physical fitness, arts and crafts, and social interaction.