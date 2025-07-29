Liberia: Panta Pride Cultivates 358 Acres to Revolutionize Farming in Bong

A local nonprofit, Panta Pride, has cultivated 358 acres of farmland in Bong County and aims to expand to 5,000 acres by next year--mechanizing agriculture, empowering rural women, and reconnecting remote villages along the way.

Throughout Bong County's rural farmland, Panta Pride is transforming agriculture by mechanizing fields, empowering women, and building roads to reconnect isolated communities. With 258 acres of lowland rice farms and 100 acres of upland rice farms already in use, the organization is taking a bold step to expand its impact.

At the heart of this initiative is Quanuquanei Alfred Karmue, Executive Director of Panta Pride, who says their goal is not only food security but also to make farming easier, more modern, and more inclusive.

"We've had a fruitful partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture. They trust us to do the work, and we're already passionate about agriculture and development," says Karmue.

That trust was confirmed in November 2024 when Liberia's Agriculture Minister visited Panta Pride's farms and was so impressed that he promised to work together on several government-led farming initiatives. Since then, the partnership has kept growing.

Local Innovation to National Impact

Currently, the organization is overseeing a 258-acre lowland farming project in the Panta District, which is about 70% complete. "We "have a footprint in most of the major villages here," says Karmue. "And we're just getting started."

At the same time, Panta Pride is running what Karmue calls a "living laboratory" in Garmue, where new seed varieties and top farming practices are being tested to improve both upland and lowland agriculture.

They are also building the first mechanized farming hub in the district, in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture. The hub will feature 17 large machines designed to make farming easier and more sustainable for smallholder farmers, especially women and young people.

"We want farming to be dignified. When machines prepare and plant the land, our people don't have to break their backs. Farming becomes something young people can enjoy," Karmue says.

Liberia remains highly dependent on imported rice, its main staple food. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the country imports more than 300,000 metric tons of rice Each year, at a cost exceeding US$200 million. This heavy reliance on imports leaves Liberia vulnerable to price shocks and food insecurity.

Panta Pride aims to reduce that dependency, starting with 100 acres of upland rice already being cultivated in Kpaquelleh Clan, Shankpallai, Zota District, with plans to expand to 5,000 acres. Karmue states the vision is not just to feed the district and county but also to export Liberian-grown rice to neighboring countries in the future.

"This is not just about planting rice," he notes. "It's about showing what's possible here."

Empowering Women and Improving Access:

Women are at the heart of Panta Pride's development approach. The upland farm in Zota will primarily be managed by women, receiving support through training, micro-loans, and enterprise management programs led by Karmue's partner organization, the Foundation for Women.

"Once the hard work, destumping and preparing is done by machines, women can step in to nurture and manage the farm," he explains. "It becomes their business."

Panta Pride is also collaborating with Collective Impact Liberia, an organization that supports agricultural business growth, to further enhance local capacity and expand operations beyond its current land area.

Roads for Remote Villages

One of Panta Pride's most impactful initiatives is a citizen-led road project in the Gou community, which has long faced isolation due to poor road conditions. After multiple visits and discussions, the community partnered with Panta Pride to build a new road spanning 8 to 10 kilometers. It will connect Gou with Menquelleh Clan, Gbonota-Town in Sanoyea District, and other villages, providing year-round access to markets, schools, and health centers.

"This road was born out of love and partnership," says Karmue. "Our people shouldn't suffer just to sell their produce."

While government efforts to improve rural roads are underway, Karmue believes grassroots efforts like this are essential for balancing development across Panta, Zota, and nearby districts.

For Quanuquanei Alfred Karmue and his team at Panta Pride, their mission goes far beyond farming. It's about empowering communities, building resilience, and showing that rural Liberia can thrive with the right support.

"When you remove the obstacles," Karmue reflects, "farming becomes a joy. And when farming becomes a joy, development follows."