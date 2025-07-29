Liberia: U.S. Revives Liberia's MCC Hopes

The Government of Liberia has announced a breakthrough in reviving its partnership with the U.S. Government's Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), marking a significant milestone in the country's development agenda.

By Lewis S Teh

Monrovia, Liberia, July 29, 2025: Following months of uncertainty and a program halt announced at the onset of the current U.S. administration, Liberia has now been officially proposed for reaffirmation into the MCC Compact program.

This encouraging development comes amid recent announcements by the MCC about cancelling Compact engagements with several countries.

In contrast, Liberia has received formal communication from Ms. Alicia Robinson-Morgan, Managing Director for Africa at the MCC, confirming that Liberia is under active review by the Board for potential reaffirmation.

The MCC Board of Directors is expected to convene next week to deliberate on Liberia's eligibility and possible readmittance into the Compact formulation process.

Liberia's Finance and Development Planning Minister, Augustine K. Ngafuan, addressing a team of reporters yesterday, July 28, 2025, termed Liberia's selection into the MCC multi-million-dollar program as a major milestone for the government.

"We've received a strong signal from Washington. Ms. Robinson-Morgan's letter informs us that Liberia's name has been put forward for reaffirmation, and the MCC Board will be meeting next week to consider our final approval. All indicators are pointing in the right direction."

Minister Ngafuan emphasized that this progress is the result of deliberate and strategic diplomacy by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and his team.

"The President was not just speaking good English in Washington during the U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit--he was making impactful moves on multiple fronts," the Minister said.

"His recent visit to the United States has clearly played a major role in reigniting this process."

If reaffirmed, Liberia would formally re-enter the MCC Compact formulation process, paving the way for a potentially transformative second Compact.

According to Minister Ngafuan, the new Compact could bring in funding exceeding US$500 million, or slightly less depending on the outcome of final negotiations.

The Compact would support critical national development priorities, including infrastructure, economic growth, governance reforms, and education, building upon the successes of Liberia's first Compact, which improved access to electricity and enhanced road maintenance systems.

"This is where we are today," Minister Ngafuan added.

"We've moved from pause to play. The MCC Board's proposed reaffirmation is a strong vote of confidence in Liberia's direction. While the final decision is still ahead, we are confident, we are on track, and we are ready to deliver for the Liberian people."