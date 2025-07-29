Days after civil servants at the Ministry of Transport staged a peaceful protest against the now-controversial traffic Management deal, commercial drivers took to the streets on Monday, July 28, to demand an immediate cancellation.

Commercial drivers, primarily from across Monrovia, staged a protest to condemn the controversial concession agreement between the Government of Liberia and Liberia Traffic Management Inc. (LTMI), branding the deal as exploitative and detrimental to their livelihoods.

The drivers argued that the 25-year agreement, which transfers control of key transport routes, traffic management, and other core functions from the Ministry of Transport to a foreign-backed private firm, LMTI, undermines the ministry's authority.

The drivers are calling for the immediate termination of the agreement and the restoration of complete control of the Ministry of Transport.

The LTMI concession agreement was officially signed on September 11, 2018, between the Government of Liberia and LTM to modernize, digitize, and manage the country's transportation and traffic systems with a focus on generating revenue, improving road safety, and reducing corruption in traffic enforcement.

It was ratified by the legislature on December 21, 2018, and subsequently published publicly in a handbill on January 7, 2019.

Although the deal was dormant for a time, on January 24, 2025, President Boakai officially endorsed and reaffirmed the agreement. It was fully activated following a Supreme Court ruling on May 28, 2025, which cleared the way for operations to proceed.

The agreement, which took effect on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, sparked widespread outrage among Liberians in the capital, Monrovia.

According to reports, more than 200 employees of the Ministry of Transport marched to the Capitol on July 16, 2025, to submit a petition to Speaker Koon, urging legislative scrutiny of the 25-year LTM concession.

The petition highlighted concerns over legality, job losses (affecting at least 265 ministry employees), and potential revenue losses exceeding US$275 million over the concession period.

Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon officially received and tabled the petition on the floor, under the oversight of the House's joint committees on concessions, which are empowered to review and investigate compliance with government concession agreements.

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, the Liberian Senate's Plenary formally mandated its leadership to request that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai immediately halt the implementation of the Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated (LTM-I) concession agreement.

However, despite the Senate's directive, President Boakai has yet to take any action. As of recent times, no official response has been issued by the Executive Mansion addressing the concerns raised by lawmakers.

Meanwhile, public opposition to the deal continues to grow. Many citizens and stakeholders believe the agreement is illegal, economically damaging, and a threat to national security. Critics argue it undermines employment opportunities and could potentially force many local transport operators out of business.

On Monday, July 28, 2025, commercial drivers in Monrovia staged a mass protest against what they described as inhumane treatment under the new agreement.

The protesters decried excessive ticketing and alleged extortion by LTMI officers, claiming the company is exploiting drivers under the guise of traffic enforcement.

Speaking to this publication, protester Emanuel B. Silegba accused LTMI officers of harassment and extortion.

"Whenever we're pulled over by LTM officials, they either ask for a US$20 bribe or threaten to tow our vehicles," Silegba alleged. "Even when we present valid documents issued by the Ministry of Transport, they still reject them."

He further complained that LTM officials often cite vehicle defects as justification for issuing tickets, claims he believes are unfair given the nature of the cars on Liberia's roads.

"When you show them all your documents, they still say your taillight isn't working or your tires aren't smooth," he explained. "They forget that these are used vehicles. Most of us can only afford second-hand tires that cost around $ 40, not brand-new ones that go for $ 250. Because of this, they still issue tickets, and now our wives and children are suffering. School is about to open, and we have no money."

Silegba argued that nearly all used cars in Liberia are imported from Europe and America, often with existing mechanical issues that are beyond the drivers' financial means to repair fully.

"All the vehicles running in Liberia have been previously used and come with problems. No one brings in brand-new vehicles, except government officials. They are all defective in some way," he said.

During the protest, angry drivers shouted insults at passing LTMI vehicles, calling them "rogue, rogue" in frustration over what they described as daily intimidation.

Frankin Sisco, a commercial driver with 17 years of experience, also condemned the agreement, accusing the government of allowing foreign interests, particularly the Lebanese-backed LTM, to dominate local transport jobs and exploit ordinary Liberians.

Sisco said LTM officers routinely issue fines of up to US$150, while police officers impose separate charges, leading to what he called "double punishment." He claimed the judicial system shows bias in favor of enforcement officers.

"When you go to court, they say the law was written in U.S. dollars, so the police are right to issue tickets in USD," Sisco said. "But when government officials break the law, the courts compromise. When it's ordinary citizens, the full law is enforced."

"They forget that we are the very people who drive them to work," he added.

Sisco called on President Joseph Boakai to intervene in the matter and revisit the concession agreement.

"Transport used to operate under the American plate. Now, under LTM, it's the Arab plate," he said in criticism of the foreign-led management.

Both Sisco and Silegba, along with dozens of protesters, are urging the government to terminate the LTM agreement and return all traffic-related functions to the Ministry of Transport. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.