Ghana: Black Queens Receive Rousing Welcome After Bronze Medal Feat

The senior national women's team, the Black Queens, returned home yesterday to a rousing reception from hundreds of Ghanaian soccer fans, including government officials, who thronged the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the team after their bronze medal feat at the just ended 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) held in Morocco.

The Queens clinched bronze after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory over defending champions, Banyana Banyana of South Africa, equaling their last podium finish at the continental tournament in 2016.

As early as 5 a.m., instrument-wielding fans, including members of the Ghana Supporters, began to assemble at the airport, drumming, dancing, and singing their hearts out as they waited to receive their gallant Queens.

Activities came to a standstill when the team, led by head coach Lars Kim Björkegren and his technical staff, finally emerged in the main arrival hall. The supporters moved in on them, increasing the tempo of their drumming, dancing, and singing with some players and officials joining.

The team was met by the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams; Chief Director at the Ministry, Madam Wilhemina Asamoah; some technical directors from the Ministry; as well as Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Mr Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku, and several members of the GFA Executive Committee.

Welcoming the team on behalf of the Minister, Madam Asamoah expressed immense pride in the team's accomplishments, stating that the country is proud to see them repeat history once again, just as they did in 2016.

"Your bronze medal is a fitting reward for your hard work, resilience, and dedication throughout the tournament," she said.

She also commended the leadership of head coach, Kim Björkegren, and his technical staff for their strategic guidance that fostered resilience and a never-say-die attitude within the team.

"Your outstanding leadership has taken the Black Queens to new heights," she added.

Madam Asamoah further assured the team of continued government support to foster the development of young female football talent.

"Ghana takes great pride in you, Black Queens. Your success is not only a source of national pride but also a beacon of hope for our young girls and women. With perseverance and teamwork, we can achieve greatness."

"The Black Queens' feat at WAFCON 2024 underscores Ghana's growing prominence in women's football and reinforces the country's commitment to empowering female athletes to reach their full potential," she added.

On his part, Mr Okraku praised the Black Queens for their spirited performance at the tournament, describing their achievement as a symbol of their dedication to Ghana's pride and football heritage.

"I think this feat is a testament to your dedication to the work. You have proven beyond doubt that with the right levels of passion, you will truly want to defend the red, gold, and green flag of your dear country," he stated.

Coach Kim Björkegren expressed appreciation for the surprise welcome given to him and his team, indicating that it spoke volumes about how Ghanaians value their achievements. He was quick to note that improvements are expected in the future.

"The Black Queens have the potential to win WAFCON in the future. The future is really bright for Ghana, so we need to keep working hard. We see how close we came, and of course, with a little more hard work, we know we can win it."

In all 16 players arrived with their technical team yesterday morning with the remaining 8 players expected to arrive last night ahead of their visit to the Jubilee House this morning and later to Parliament to meet with the Speaker Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.