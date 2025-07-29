Ghana: Individuals Who Validate 'Ghost Names' Will Be Held Liable - C&ag Warns

29 July 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Stephanie Birikorang

The Controller and Accountant-General, Mr Kwasi Agyei, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to sanitising the public payroll system, warning that individuals who validate ghost names will face strict sanctions.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr Agyei revealed that despite ongoing reforms--including the integration of the payroll system with the National Identification Authority (NIA) database--names of deceased staff, long-term absentees, and former employees still appear on the government payroll. He attributed the issue to lapses in the Electronic Salary Payment Voucher (ESPV) validation process.

"We are taking payroll reform to the next level with technology. Cleaning up the system is a shared responsibility, and we must all play our part," Mr Agyei said.

He disclosed that six to seven individuals have already been arrested for payroll fraud and emphasised that those who knowingly approve ghost names will not be spared. Plans are also underway to introduce handheld biometric devices to verify the identity of public sector workers using their NIA numbers.

The press conference also served to announce Ghana's hosting of the 3rd Annual Conference of the African Association of Accountants General (AAAG), scheduled for November 24-28, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The five-day conference, themed "Africa of Tomorrow: Positioning Public Finance Management for Economic Prosperity," is expected to draw over 2,000 participants, including policymakers, finance professionals, and development partners. It will feature technical sessions, plenaries, and exhibitions centred on fintech, digital governance, and innovations in public sector finance.

Mr Agyei said the gathering aims to strengthen public financial management (PFM) systems, improve transparency, and promote sustainable development across Africa.

AAAG Chief Executive Officer, Fredrick Riaga, supported the Controller's position, stressing the need for inclusive and resilient public finance systems.

"Adopting agile, digital, citizen-centred, and climate-responsive systems is critical to Africa's growth," he said.

AAAG Chairperson, Mrs Malehlohonolo Mahase, described the upcoming event as more than a conference, calling it a movement to drive improved governance and accountability.

"Our gatherings aim to make public sector accountants more responsive to today's needs," she noted. "We must embrace technologies such as artificial intelligence and integrated financial management systems (IFMIS) to ensure efficiency."

She also underscored the importance of enabling citizens to understand national revenue and expenditure in order to foster a culture of accountability and trust in public financial systems.

Mr Agyei concluded by calling on the media to support the payroll cleansing campaign through public education, noting that a transparent payroll system is vital for national development.

