Ghana: Man Wanted for Dodging Court in Gh¢3m Fraud

29 July 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

A 40-year-old man, Alhaji Fareed Amin Yakubu, is being sought by the police after allegedly defrauding a businesswoman of GH¢3 million under the pretext of investing in an oil business.

The accused, charged with defrauding by false pretence and two counts of issuing dud cheques, stopped attending court proceedings after he was granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, on October 13, 2023. The court is now trying him in absentia.

According to Superintendent of Police, Mr Augustus Yirenkyi, the complainant, Madam Darling Tuffour, a resident of East Legon, gave the accused the money in two tranches in early 2021 after he claimed he needed funds to clear oil from the port.

To guarantee repayment, Alhaji Fareed, issued two post-dated cheques which both bounced when presented.

He urged the complainant to represent them, but they were dishonoured again and later went into hiding.

Following a prolonged manhunt, the accused was eventually arrested and brought before court in August 2023.

He was granted bail in October but has since disappeared again, prompting renewed efforts by police to locate him.

The court proceedings continue without his presence, while authorities urge the public to report any information on his whereabouts.

