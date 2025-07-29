Ghana: Mining Not Enemy, Lawlessness Is - Lands Minister

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has commissioned the second cohort of 530 Water Guards at Ezinlibo in Nzema East District of the Western Region as part of measures to protect the country's water bodies from the destructive effects of illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.

The Water Guards initiative, a collaboration between the Ministry and the Minerals Commission, forms part of the government's Blue Water strategy to preserve rivers, lakes, and streams under threat from unlawful mining operations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Buah commended the recruits drawn from the Savannah, Western North, and Upper West Regionsfor their discipline during an intensive four-week training programme.

"These graduands are not just guards--they are the eyes, ears, and frontline defenders of our communities," he said.

Mr Buah urged the guards to uphold integrity, bravery, and professionalism as they embark on their mission to restore Ghana's degraded water resources.

He emphasised the significance of the initiative, noting that illegal mining has transformed the nation's rivers into toxic channels, threatening agriculture, drinking water, and livelihoods.

"Mining is not the enemy; the enemy is the lawlessness that has turned this sector into a threat," he stressed.

Furthermore, Mr Buah reiterated government's continued support through complementary interventions, including the upcoming Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, which will provide legal and sustainable alternatives for local miners.

He also praised the collaborative support from the Ministry of Defence, National Security, and the Environmental Protection Authority, all of whom have been instrumental in the initiative's success.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including; the deputy Lands Minister,YusifSulemana (MP); Prof. Samuel Jerry Yaw Kuma, advisor to the Minister;Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing, Chief of Naval Staff;Commodore Samuel Ayelazonu of the Western Naval Command and traditional leaders, Nana KoloroBlay IV of Ezinlibo and Nana EhwieKwasi II of Allowule.