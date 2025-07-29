Ghana Medical Trust Fund Bill Game-Changer - Prof Ayensu-Danquah

The Deputy Minister of Health-designate, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has indicated that the Ghana Medical Trust Fund Bill, popularly known as 'Mahama Cares', is a game-changer for the country's medical system.

According to her, the trust would provide a much-needed safety net for Ghanaians struggling with chronic diseases who were unable to afford medical care.

Dr Ayensu-Danquah, said this during her vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday.

She indicated that "There are a lot of Ghanaians waiting for this Bill, people are dying today as we speak because they don't have money, once that Bill kicks in, I believe that they will have enough money to support those suffering from chronic diseases."

The Deputy Minister of Health designate said the bill was the next step in the country's healthcare financing system, adding that it would provide a comprehensive approach to healthcare financing, building on the progress made by previous governments.

Dr Ayensu-Danquah acknowledged the shortage of doctors, nurses and midwives across the country, particularly in underserved areas, and revealed that her sector minister had already taken steps to address the shortage of healthcare professionals, including bringing back 10,000 doctors into the health system and working on absorbing unemployed nurses and allied health professionals.

"The last time I checked on my update with him, I believe about 10,000 doctors have already been brought back into the health system. They're still in the process of putting a lot of nurses and allied health people into the health system," she indicated.

Taking her turn at the vetting session, the Deputy Minister of Transport designate, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, said she would work with her sector minister, stakeholders and all relevant agencies to curb road accidents.

She said the carnage on the country's roads could be minimised through constant education, enforcement of existing laws and technology.

"I will assist my minister to help curb road accidents through education, technology and enforcement of existing laws," she said.

Ms Affo-Toffey, who is the MP for Jomoro in the Western Region, pledged to work with her sector minister to revamp the country's railway sector to enhance the transportation of goods and services.

She acknowledged the challenges facing the railway sector, including encroachment on lands and administrative issues.

She pledged to support her minister in addressing these challenges and ensuring that the railway sector was revamped to promote efficient transportation of goods and services.

Ms Affo-Toffey also highlighted the importance of women empowerment in the transport sector, noting that women were often left out of the sector.

She pledged to work with the Women Caucus in Parliament to promote women's participation in the sector and ensure that at least 30 per cent of recruits in the sector were women.

"We will work to ensure that more women are driving our public buses, and that at least 30 per cent of recruits in the sector are women," Ms Affo-Toffey said.