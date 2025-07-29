Ghana: Complaints Will Be Tackled Head-On - Purc Manager

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has attained a huge success in all operations in the first half of the year 2025, the Upper East and North East Regional Manager has stated.

According to Mr Seth Kpenyo, the office received 636 complaints from electricity and water consumers, and managed to settle them amicably.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times in Bolgatanga Friday, the Regional Manager stated that: "Of this number, 593 were complaints lodged against the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) while the remaining 43 were lodged against Ghana Water Limited".

Mr Kpenyo further disclosed that NEDCo were able to resolve 580 out of 593 complaints brought against them, representing a 93.2 per cent success rate, as Ghana Water Ltd managed 40 complaints, also representing a 93 per cent success rate within the first six months of the year.

The Manager attributed the success story to the proactive efforts of the commission, and pledged that his outfit would employ all possible means to settle complaints emanating from clients against the service providers, and that, "apart from that, we are even looking at working hard to reduce the growing friction between customers and service providers going forward."

Meanwhile, he indicated he was hopeful the 2.5 per cent issues that remained unresolved would be rectified in the next couple of months under the PURC stewardship.

He acknowledged that problems, such as faulty and damaged poles and transformers were issues scores of clients were confronted with, and promised such setbacks would be tackled head-on with urgency.

"About five damaged transformers and nine faulty poles have been replaced through our effective supervision," he said.

"Also, an amount of GH¢385.01 was passed as an adjustment in favour of an affected customer of GWL", Mr Kpenyo revealed.

Again, he said the commission was very desirous of ensuring the service providers deliver a marked and improved service to customers, and that, service provider-customer relationship would be enhanced.

Moreover, Mr Kpenyo mentioned that his team had prioritised to educate and sensitise the public on consumers' rights and obligations, and asked the latter to stand firmly against any form of abuse by service providers.