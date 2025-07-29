Nigeria: Dangote Cement Grows Nigeria's Exports By 18.2 Percent, Records N520.5bn Net Profit

Dangote Cement Plc has reported a profit after tax of N520.5 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2025.

The cement giant also achieved an 18.2 per cent growth in Nigerian exports, highlighting its significant contribution to the country's economy.

The Company's H1 2025 unaudited results released on the Nigerian Exchange showed that Group revenue rose by 17.7 per cent to N2.072 trillion from N1.760 trillion in H1 2024.

Group EBITDA up 41.8 per cent to N944.9 billion from N666.221 billion, while Nigeria EBITDA up 82.4 per cent year-on-year to N845.4 billion.

Profit after tax rose by 174.1 per cent to N520.455 billion compared to N189.904 billion in H1 2024, while earnings per share rose by 173.0 per cent to N30.74 as against N11.26 in H1 2024.

Further operating highlights revealed that group volumes fell by 4.1 per cent to 13.4Mt. The Group dispatched 18 ships of clinker from Nigeria to Ghana and Cameroon, while Nigeria cement and clinker exports up 18.2 per cent at 671.1Kt

Speaking on the results, chief executive officer of Dangote Cement, Arvind Pathak said, "we are pleased to report a solid performance in the first half of 2025, underscoring the strength, resilience, and adaptability of our business amidst improvements in key macroeconomic indicators."

He noted that the group revenue grew by 17.7 per cent, reflecting both strategic pricing actions and continued demand for our products across markets. Our focus on operational efficiency and cost containment is delivering tangible results.

"Group EBITDA rose by an impressive 41.8 per cent, while group profit surged by 174.1 per cent, surpassing our full-year 2024 profit in just six months. This remarkable performance is a testament to our disciplined execution, strong cost leadership, and the strategic investments we have made over the years.

"While Group volumes declined by 4.1 per cent to 13.4Mt, due to softer demand in key markets, we remain encouraged by the growth in our export business. Export volumes from Nigeria increased by 18.2 per cent, with 18 successful clinker shipments made to Ghana and Cameroon.

This demonstrates the growing importance of our pan-African footprint and our ongoing commitment to regional trade and self-sufficiency," he explained.

Pathak added that "our strategic priorities remain focused on long-term value creation. We have made significant progress in further strengthening our cost architecture. During the period, we began the phased delivery of 1,600 additional CNG-powered trucks, which will significantly reduce our logistics costs and enhance environmental efficiency."

He added that "with the new management of Emmanuel Ikazoboh as the new chairman on board, we are confident that this leadership team will drive sustainable growth and unlock new opportunities.

"As we move into the second half of the year, we remain focused on driving innovation, strengthening our pan-African operations, and delivering sustainable returns to our investors."