Nigeria: Fibroids - Stakeholders Deepen Conversation Around Non-Invasive Treatment

Towards bringing the issue of uterine fibroids out of silence and into the limelight, the Sanitary Pad Media Campaign (SPMC), in conjunction with the Fibroid Care Centre, Lagos, held the "My Period Stories Virtual Watch Party - a hybrid Pan-African event centered on the theme: "Fighting Fibroid: the Non-Invasive Procedure."

At the watch party which featured highlights of "My Period Stories with Funke Treasure", Nigeria's first television-format podcast addressing menstrual stigma and reproductive health, medical experts, and clients among other speakers called on the government, healthcare industry stakeholders, and civil society to drive the awareness promoting equitable access to non-invasive treatment options for fibroids.

Speaking, the Convener, My Period Stories Virtual Watch Party, Anikeade Funke Treasure, said the hybrid gathering marks a significant step in expanding public discourse and mobilizing cross-sectoral support for menstrual health.

Funke Treasure who is also the podcast host said, "The aim is to inspire deeper regional collaboration and sustainable systems that advance public health and dignity for women across the African continent.

"When we have a watch party like this, we're highlighting a particular episode or issue that we've treated within a season, and we're asking friends, stakeholders, support groups, to watch live.

"We dedicated four episodes of this second season so fibroids, titled it Fighting Fibroids and we did four basic issues, so, we thought, we'd be the amplifier of these issues and be the bridge between those who are still in the closet and those who are willing to have open conversations."

On his part, the MD/CEO of the Fibroid Care Centre, Lagos, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, said there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to fibroid treatment. We need to look at each woman's aspirations, symptoms, and fibroid type to tailor her options."

"The Fibroid Care Centre pioneered High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) in Nigeria and West Africa, offering a non-invasive approach that uses ultrasound waves to target and destroy fibroid tissue--without the need for surgery, anesthesia, or hospital stays.

"We are keeping the discussion about fibroids in the front burner because we know that fibroid is very common and not spoken about enough, what we are doing this to make people aware of the symptoms so that early diagnosis can be possible, and also to look at the various options available for treating fibroids and also to encourage research and funding for uterine fibroids.

"The major takeaway is that we've been able to learn more about fibroids and spoken to the people who have gone through treatment of uterine fibroids, and their experiences before and after.

And we especially looking at the psychological aspect of uterine fibroids and the impact on women who have fibroids.

I think that's the probably the most important learning so that we still need to pay a lot of attention to the psychological well-being of women who have these fibroids.

"There is no method that is a one-size-fits-all, you have to look at each woman because that's what we're trying to preach now that fibroids needs specialized or individualized treatment. You need to look at what does this woman, what are her aspirations, what what kind of fibroid does she have, and then give her the options."

With fibroids affecting a high number of Nigerian women--often shrouded in stigma and medical misconceptions--the campaign is geared to educate, empower, and expand access to innovative care.