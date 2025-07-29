Ghana: Ballagonnor C'nity Heaves Sigh of Relief With Solar Power

29 July 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE people of Ballagonnor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region heaved a sigh of relief following the installation of Power Up units to address longstanding power challenges in the community.

With courtesy support from Betway Ghana, residents of Ballagonnor and surrounding areas now have access to a reliable power supply, enabling them to live in a more comfortable and productive environment.

The Power Up initiative, part of Betway Cares, the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, marked another impactful milestone in the brand's ongoing efforts to positively impact local communities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Wednesday, Betway Ghana's Country Manager, Marketing, Mr Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, stated that with Power Up, "we are going beyond entertainment to provide real, lasting solutions."

He added that Betway believes access to power and connectivity should not be a privilege, but a necessity.

"This is part of our broader vision to promote sustainable energy inclusion and create meaningful, community-based impact across Ghana, reinforcing the brand's long-standing commitment to community development," he said.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah explained that Betway stepped in to support the community after a media report highlighted the severe electricity challenges faced by Ballagonnor.

Power Up is Betway Ghana's flagship CSR initiative, aimed at empowering underserved communities by providing solar-powered infrastructure to meet basic energy needs and improve digital connectivity.

The initiative seeks to bridge the gap in electricity and internet access by delivering purpose-built hubs equipped with mobile charging ports and lighting systems.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Domeabra Obom Constituency, Isaac Awuku Yibor, expressed appreciation to Betway for the intervention, noting that it would help improve safety and security in the area.

"Young children previously had to travel to neighbouring communities to access electricity for studying. That will now be a thing of the past," he commended.

He also called on Betway and other corporate entities to continue their support, adding that over 100 communities in the region still lack access to electricity.

"These solar units will significantly improve the lives of residents, especially those who depend on mobile connectivity and digital tools for their daily activities," he added.

