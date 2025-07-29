Ghana: Asantewaa, Boakye Make Wafcon Best Xi

Black Queens duo, skipper Portia Boakye and Grace Asantewaa, have been named in the Best XI of the recently concluded Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The pair played instrumental roles throughout the tournament to help the team clinch bronze.

Skipper Boakye led her side brilliantly from the heart of defense, contributing significantly to their medal run.

Asantewaa's ability to marshal forces in the middle of the field left heads turning whenever she had the ball.

Her exploits drew great reviews during the tournament, and her performance in Ghana's game against Algeria earned her the "Woman of the Match" accolade, one of four by Ghanaian players at the tournament.

Player of the Tournament Rashidat Ajibade led a quartet of Nigerian players who made up the team, which includes Esther Okoronkwo, Michelle Alozie, and goalkeeper of the tournament Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Tournament top scorer Ghizlane Chebbak and strike partner Ibtissam Jraidi made the team from Morocco, while South African trio skipper Refiloe Jane, Bambanani Mbane, and Karabo Dhlamini completed the list.