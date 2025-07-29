Ghana: Bawku Must Abandon Reprisals and Embrace Peace

editorial

For the umpteenth time, The Ghanaian Times is compelled to reiterate the urgent need for factions involved in the protracted Bawku conflict to give peace a chance.

Like many of their compatriots, the people of Bawku have had to endure a nightmarish situation--living in constant fear and uncertainty as violence persists.

It is worrying that, for some time now, Bawku has become a permanent fixture in both local and international media headlines.

Ordinarily, such sustained media attention would be a welcome development, suggesting growth or positive transformation.

Related Articles

Unfortunately, in Bawku's case, the spotlight is fixed not on progress, but on tragedy, as lives continue to be lost to a conflict that has defied resolution for far too long.

Only last week, a fresh wave of reprisal attacks left yet another trail of bloodshed, further destabilising an already fragile security environment.

These retaliatory incidents, rooted in mistrust and vengeance, highlight the urgent need for all factions to break from the destructive cycle of violence.

The human toll continues to rise, with innocent lives being lost and families torn apart.

Particularly distressing is the recent killing of three Senior High School students--young lives cut short through no fault of their own.

Beyond this, it is reported that more than 300 people, including security personnel, have lost their lives in recent months as a result of the ongoing chieftaincy impasse.

These attacks are not isolated and they speak to the broader failure of our collective efforts to bring lasting peace to the area.

Unlike many other chieftaincy disputes in the country, which are often intra-ethnic and confined within clans, the Bawku conflict is inter-ethnic, involving the Mamprusi and Kusasi communities.

This adds a layer of complexity that makes resolution both urgent and delicate. If left unresolved, the conflict risks spreading beyond Bawku and threatening national cohesion, as witnessed in recent days.

Violence cannot be the answer. Conflict may be a part of human history, but when it degenerates into lawlessness, targeted killings, and the destruction of livelihoods, it becomes a threat not only to communities but to the soul of the nation.

Bawku, once a vibrant commercial hub in the Upper East Region, is now on the brink of collapse. Markets are closing, trade is suffering, and development is grinding to a halt.

The longer this conflict drags on, the more Bawku's prospects for recovery dim.

The Ghanaian Times acknowledges and commends the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the eminent committee he chairs, for stepping in to mediate the dispute.

We view the week-long dialogue initiated under his leadership as a step in the right direction and the process must continue. The latest attacks only serve to underscore the urgency of the committee's work.

We urge both the Mamprusi and Kusasi factions to abandon the path of revenge and embrace dialogue. In mediation, there are no winners and losers. A society torn apart by hatred cannot thrive. As we have often stated, a broken pot is of no use, no matter who eventually possesses it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We also call on the government to scale up security operations in the area, and to provide the mediation committee with all the logistical and administrative support required. Law enforcement must not only respond to violence but must be empowered to prevent further escalation.

Civil society, religious bodies, and traditional authorities must intensify their efforts to promote peace.

The media, in particular, must show restraint and responsibility in reporting on the conflict by eschewing sensationalism that can inflame passions or distort facts.

We believe that Ghana cannot progress as a united nation if any part of it remains in turmoil.

Bawku must take the bold step toward reconciliation and rebuild its future on the foundations of dialogue, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence.

The time to end the bloodshed is now!!