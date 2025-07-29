Ghana: MCSG Borehole Initiative Brings Clean Water to Kenee School Children

The Millennium Child Support Group, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has commissioned a borehole for the Kenee M/A primary and kindergarten in the Jirapa Municipality of the Upper West region to improve access to safe drinking water, quality education and the Well-being of the people.

The newly commissioned borehole is a Support from the ECOWAS commission and Spanish cooperation under the initiative of child development and sustainable infrastructure to transform the Lives of the people in the Upper West region.

At a mini durbar to commission the borehole, the Municipal Chief Executive of Jirapa, Peter N.N. To-Ang, commended the Millennium Child Support group for commissioning the borehole at the Kenee community M/A basic and kindergarten schools in the Jirapa Municipality.

The newly sunk borehole is targeted at providing clean potable water to ease the burden on school children and community members who hitherto trekked long distances for safe drinking water.

In his address, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Millennium Child Support, Goffered Atto Parker, indicated that the idea to provide the community with a borehole manifested when he was in the community but could not find Water to quench his thirst earlier this year.

He narrated that he was at the community undertaking a baseline survey at a point that the sun was hot, and he became thirsty and needed to quench his thirst, but the pupil he approached for help told him that there was no water around.

"Please let me walk to town to get you some water to drink". The pupil replied.

Speaking on behalf of the Jirapa Municipal Education Director, Martin Yiripare, commended Millennium Child Support for the initiative, describing it as a huge achievement in education delivery.

He admitted that there are many demands in the educational sector within the Jícapa Municipality, including Water. However, there are equally important issues affecting education in the municipality.

In a brief remark made by the Paramount Chief of Jirapa, Naa Dinaa Donglabong Ganaa III expressed excitement on seeing the project come to reality.

He used the occasion to admonish the community members to take good care of the borehole to ensure a maintenance culture to extend the life span of the borehole.

On her part, the Headmistress of the Kenee Primary School, Ms Ahmed NajatHalimal, hailed the commitment of the Millennium Child Support Group for ensuring the well-being of the community.

She indicated that the borehole is a result of collaborative effort and generous support that represents a significant milestone in the ongoing quest for improved access to clean and safe water.

Access to clean water is not just a matter of convenience, it is fundamental to the health, hygiene and overall quality of life.

She believed that the project would lead to a healthier and more productive Community.

She re-echoed the need to ensure that the borehole, which is a precious resource, is protected and cherished for generations to come.