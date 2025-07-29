Liberia: G2 Pharmacy, LMHRA Under Fire Over 'Harmful Drug'

G2 Pharmacy has continued to maintain on the market the Bupivacaine (Marcaine, Spinal Heavy 0.5%), a drug that has been banned following after being allegedly linked to the tragic death of a teenager, and this is raising concerns about regulatory oversight within Liberia's pharmaceutical sector.

In what appears to be a total disregard for a recommendation from the Board of Directors by the Managing Director of the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA), that G2 Pharmacy, a major pharmaceutical importer in the country, should halt all importation into the country, the company is still importing the drug undeterred.

G2, which has refuted the claims, came under heavy criticisms early this year when, on January 3, 2025, a 16-year-old boy tragically died at the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital shortly after being administered Bupivacaine (Marcaine, Spinal Heavy 0.5%), a spinal anesthetic imported by G2 Pharmacy.

However, an LMHRA investigation confirmed that the drug had no batch number, expiry date, or English labeling, violating national regulations. Shockingly, it was imported under a special permit, bypassing standard safety checks.

Despite desperate efforts by hospital staff, the patient suffered severe adverse reactions within minutes and died during emergency interventions. To make matters worse, the hospital refused entry to LMHRA inspectors, obstructing the investigation.

The medication that entered the country was in Dutch Language and had no English, lacking expiry and manufacturing date.

The LMHRA Board of Directors intervened and did an investigation since March 2025 and found that the product entered the market without IPD signed or approved, thus leading to fatality.

The investigation was conducted by a team of medical experts including Dr. Tonia Massaquoi (Lead Inspector), Dr. Juwe D. Kerkula (Member), Dr. Galimah Akoi (Member), Dr. Cynthia Toe (Member) Francis AB. Jumu III (Member).

The PV Team conducted an investigation into the suspected adverse drug reaction (ADR) involving Bupivacaine (Marcaine, Spinal Heavy (0.5%), which resulted in the death of the teenager on January 3, 2025. The investigation was intended to identify the cause of the ADR, assess the regulatory status of the drug, and propose measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

When this fake medicine was administered to the deceased, ADR symptoms including itching, rash, penile discharge, respiratory distress, etc emerged, according to the report.

After receiving the findings from the team, the LMHRA Board called for the suspension of G2 import license and that all its fake drugs (Bupivacaine) be recalled from the market. It was also recommended that the company be made to pay a fine of US$118, 000.00.

Sources hinted to the Daily Observer that there are higher ups in the sector who are reportedly shielding G2 criminally, emboldening the company to import more harmful drugs in the country.

Sadly, the suspension is yet to be effected by the LMHRA Managing Director, Dr. Luke L. Bawo who has the authority to do so. And the company is yet to also make the payment of the fine despite nearly four months having elapsed since the fine was imposed.

Dr. Bawo is accused of shielding G2 due to alleged vested interest in the company. It is also alleged that G2 Pharmacy has been importing the deadly drug into the country under a special permit given the company.

"The company is still importing fake drugs despite the recommendations from the Board," a top LMHRA source told the Daily Observer over the weekend. "The importation of the fake medicine is not just a medical error, it is a regulatory failure that cost a young life. And the LMHRA is failing to rectify this serious misstep. This is sad."

The source noted that of all the recommendations made to the LMHRA's Managing Director have yet to be fully implemented and that only a paltry US$1,000.00 of the US$118,000.00 fine imposed was paid to Dr. Bawo up to date.

"We strongly urge President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to act swiftly by ordering the immediate closure of G2 Pharmacy, and to launch a broader crackdown on illegal or unsafe drug importation in Liberia," another source said. "One life lost is one too many. G2 Pharmacy must be held accountable."

A medical expert who works at a private medical facility in Monrovia told the Observer in an interview that the importation of expired goods, fake drugs, spoiled food, and unhealthy beverages, is a significant issue in Liberia that requires urgent attention.

"Corrupt and greedy public officials who engage in such practices put the health of the population at risk by compromising safety standards for personal gain," he said.

He noted that the prevalence of these substandard products has led to a rise in health issues among Liberians, such as kidney and liver problems, highlighting the dangers posed by regulatory negligence.

"The importation of counterfeit and harmful drugs in this country represents a serious crime that should not be overlooked," the expert said. "Weak regulation and oversight, influenced by a compromised and corrupt system, have allowed these activities to persist, jeopardizing the well-being of the citizens. It is essential to address these challenges promptly and take decisive action to prevent further harm to the population."

However, efforts to combat these illicit practices, he added, must involve holding perpetrators accountable and shutting down businesses engaged in the importation of fake medicinal products.

"Establishing a strong deterrent through targeted actions against offenders, such as setting a precedent with G2 Pharmacy, is crucial to curbing the spread of counterfeit goods in the market. Collaboration between authorities and stakeholders is imperative to protect public health and uphold regulatory standards in the pharmaceutical sector," he said.

"Not Fake or Harmful Drugs, But Labelling Oversight"

Facing mounting scrutiny from the public, G2 Pharmacy has refuted accusations of selling counterfeit drugs and emphasized the integrity of its products.

The company acknowledged that there was a labelling issue associated with a batch of Bupivacaine 0.5% imported from India in 2023.

"While the product was cleared by LMHRA upon entry, it lacked an English-language leaflet, violating local labelling requirements," the company said in a statement released on Sunday, July 27, adding that it was initially fined US$118,000 for distributing 236 units of the "mislabeled drug".

"In recognition of the company's cooperation, compliance record, and financial capacity, the fine was reduced to US$1,500, which has been paid in full," the company said in its statement.

The company announced initiatives to enhance internal controls, including the establishment of a compliance task force, improved import documentation processes, internal quality audits, and proposed joint inspections to enhance transparency.

Dr. Bawo, LMHRA Board at Loggerheads

Dr. Bawo is facing challenges as the Board of Directors expresses concerns about his performance. Since the appointment of the current Board chaired by Dr. David Sumo in April 2024, issues have arisen regarding Dr. Bawo's ability to execute his duties effectively.

A performance report from the Board cited various performance challenges, including a lack of technical capacity and Dr. Bawo's disregard for the supervisory role of the Board as outlined in the LMHRA Act.

The report highlights instances where major policy decisions were made unilaterally by Dr. Bawo without proper approval from the Board, raising questions about transparency and adherence to regulatory processes.

Concerns have been raised about the recruitment of close associates to senior positions at the institution, the allocation of high salaries without proper oversight, and the procurement of vehicles for personal acquaintances while essential activities like inspection remain without adequate logistical support.

Additionally, the influx of substandard and counterfeit medicines in the local pharmaceutical market has been attributed to poor performance within the LMHRA leadership.

"These issues are at odds with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr.'s commitment to ensuring healthcare institutions meet international standards, as stated in his State of the Nation Address in January 2024," one of the Board members said in an interview. "The need for accountability, transparency, and adherence to regulatory frameworks within the LMHRA is crucial to upholding public safety and maintaining the integrity of the pharmaceutical sector in Liberia."

Dr. Bawo is yet to respond to these slew of allegations despite fervent efforts by this writer to contact him. He did not answer calls or respond to text messages up to press time on Sunday. Meanwhile, an alternative source contacted revealed that the LMHRA management has prepared its response and will be releasing it this week.

"We have all of the facts and we will be releasing them this week," said the source, who requested to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak officially on the allegations. He provided the writer the contact details of Dr. Bawo for direct contact.