Liberia: LPRC to Receive First Petrol Shipment in 4 Decades

In a landmark development for Liberia's petroleum sector, the Managing Director of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), Mr. Amos Tweh, has announced that the country is set to receive its first direct shipment of petroleum products in over 40 years.

Speaking live on The CLASS Reloaded podcast, Mr. Tweh revealed that 10 metric tons of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) commonly referred to as gasoline will arrive at the Petroleum Storage Terminal (PST) in Monrovia tomorrow, marking a significant step in the nation's journey toward energy security and self-sufficiency.

"This marks a pivotal moment, Liberia is back after 40 years," said Tweh, Managing Director, LPRC. "This milestone is being realized under the strategic directive of President Joseph N. Boakai, who has prioritized the revitalization of national institutions and endorsed LPRC's direct importation initiative as a critical mechanism for strengthening the country's petroleum supply chain."

The inbound shipment represents more than just a fuel consignment, it is a symbol of restored national capability, a renewed assertion of energy independence, and a signal of Liberia's re-emergence as a key player in the regional petroleum landscape.

The LPRC, which has long served as a central hub for fuel storage and distribution, is now positioned to play a more active role in fuel importation, price stabilization, and supply chain reliability. This bold move is expected to reduce dependency on third-party importers, ensure greater product availability, and enhance national energy resilience.

As the nation anticipates the vessel's berthing at PST, this historic shipment is being hailed as a turning point, a testament to government resolve, institutional leadership, and the shared ambition of moving Liberia forward.

However, major petroleum products importer has raised concerns over the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company (LPRC) imminent involvement in fuel and gas importation activities, which goes beyond its traditional role of providing storage facilities and regulatory support.

LPRC's alleged act of illegality to enter the business of fuel and gas importation is a move seen by industry experts and observers as a dangerous abuse of authority and a direct attack on private sector investment.

"This move is a threat to private sector investment," the importer who asked that his identity be concealed due to reprisal against him and his business said in a statement on Saturday. "It undermines the established understanding between LPRC and licensed importers."

President Joseph Boakai on Thursday, July 17, disclosed that LPRC would soon commence the importation of petroleum products and will remain the country's bulk importer and distributor to ensure product security, availability, and affordability.

He made the disclosure at the launch of the 2025 Liberia AI Challenge Program held at the Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

Also, the importer highlighted in their statement recently that LPRC's unauthorized entry into importation could lead to the displacement of hundreds of local workers employed by private importers, affecting job opportunities across the country.

"The implications are chilling," he disclosed. "This maneuver, if not urgently reversed, will displace hundreds of Liberian workers employed by private petroleum importers businesses that have sustained operations for years and have played a vital role in job creation across the country."

Each of these importers reportedly supports a network of over 100 employees and contractors, many of whom are sole breadwinners for large families. The importer also added that this pending shift in the sector, if executed without transparency or public accountability, marks a gross violation of the established understanding between the LPRC and licensed importers.

Traditionally, and over so many years LPRC has been collecting storage fees and functioned as a regulatory and logistical support agency, ensuring the secure storage and coordination of petroleum products, "not competing against the very private actors it has issued licenses to import petroleum products," he said. Furthermore, there are reports of LPRC's dealings with entities under international sanctions or financial irregularities that raise serious implications for Liberia's international standing and financial integrity.

"What's more troubling are alleged reports of LPRC's involvement in dealings with foreign entities that are either under international sanctions or known for financial irregularities," he noted. "Should these allegations prove true, Liberia could be exposed to international penalties, diplomatic fallout, and irreparable damage to its financial credibility."