Liberia: 'Don't Just Grow Rubber, Grow People Too'

In a promising move for youth empowerment and skills development in Margibi County's District 5, Jeety Rubber LLC and its subsidiary, Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC), are reviewing a formal proposal to construct a vacation school in the area. The proposal, submitted by youth leader Albert Peter, aims to tackle the longstanding issue of youth unemployment and underemployment in the region.

"Our young people have tremendous potential, but they lack the technical skills and training opportunities that could transform their lives," said Peter during a community gathering in Bapolu.

"These vacation schools would provide practical education that directly connects to employment opportunities in our own community."

The proposed school would offer short-term vocational and technical training aligned with local industry needs--an intervention Peter describes as a "partnership for collective progress."

Responding to the proposal, Upjit Singh Sachdeva, CEO of Jeety Rubber and SRC, confirmed that the company is conducting a feasibility study to assess all aspects of the initiative.

"We are examining infrastructure needs, curriculum development, and long-term sustainability," Mr. Sachdeva said in a statement. "A final decision will depend on a thorough analysis of community needs, available resources, and potential partnerships with educational institutions and government agencies."

If implemented, the vacation school would be the first private-sector-backed skills training center in District 5, home to more than 100,000 residents and chronically underserved in terms of formal technical education.

"Every year, we watch talented young men and women leave our district because there are no pathways for skills development here," Peter lamented. "This project could change that narrative and keep our human resources at home."

The vacation school initiative adds to a growing list of community support efforts led by Jeety Rubber and SRC. Over the weekend, the companies organized a Liberia Independence Day celebration that brought tangible relief and joy to more than 7,145 Liberians, including prisoners, disadvantaged youth, motorbike riders, and thousands of children.

At Monrovia Central Prison (South Beach), 1,600 inmates were served a full meal of rice, chicken, beans, cake, water, and soft drinks, providing not just a rare nutritional upgrade, but a moment of dignity and celebration within the prison walls.

In central Monrovia, over 500 disadvantaged youths, often referred to as Zogoes, received meals and support. Meanwhile, in Weala, 45 commercial motorbike riders each received a 25kg bag of rice, a critical boost for families who depend on daily ride earnings to survive.

"This is how the private sector should show up for the country," said one local leader. "It's not just about producing rubber, it's about producing hope."

The initiative extended its reach to the youngest members of the community, as 5,000 children across SRC's five camps in Weala received gifts, creating unforgettable memories during Liberia's 178th Independence Day.

"The gifts were carefully selected to bring joy," said a company spokesperson. "Many of these children dressed up with their parents and proudly celebrated the day--it was a show of unity and hope."

Just days before Independence Day, on July 23, 2025, Jeety Rubber and SRC donated a fully equipped ambulance, a school bus, and a renovated Town Hall to the people of Weala.

The ambulance is expected to provide critical emergency services, particularly during the rainy season when access to healthcare can be delayed by hours. The school bus will help transport children from outlying communities, while the renovated Town Hall gives locals a dignified space for public meetings and events.

Since acquiring Salala Rubber Corporation--a company once plagued by aging infrastructure, labor unrest, and chronic mismanagement--Jeety Rubber LLC has made sweeping improvements.

These include, renovation of all five SRC worker camps and the company school, expansion of the management compound, installation of solar streetlights in several communities and recruitment of more Liberian workers with improved salaries and conditions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This isn't just a corporate turnaround; it's a social one," a Margibi County youth organizer said.

While no specific timeline has been given for the feasibility study on the proposed vacation school, the companies have assured that consultations with community stakeholders, educational institutions, and government partners will shape the final outcome.

"We are not just asking for charity," said Peter. "We're asking for an investment in Liberia's future--an investment that will benefit the youth, the economy, and even the companies that train and employ them."

With growing pressure to bridge the skills gap and reduce youth migration from rural Liberia to overcrowded urban centers, the vacation school proposal could become a blueprint for corporate-led development in other underserved areas of the country.