Liberia: Reconciliatory, and National Unity Initiatives, Infrastructural Development

A slew of reconciliatory initiatives, national inclusiveness, patriotism, national unity and infrastructural developments have been the precursors to this year's official Independence Day's celebrations; courtesy of what is already being tagged as President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's wise leadership. Eighteen months in charge since taking the oath of office, President Boakai unwrapped a series of commendable initiatives on the tails of Liberia's 178th Independence Day as a unique way of his second Independence Day.

Ranging from steps leading to a potential national closure of long sought solutions to the nation's bitter past, to what has become an 'octopus-styled' rollout of nationwide infrastructural developments, this year's Independence Day celebrations are being remembered as remarkable for a post-conflict nation still in dual needs of healing and developments. And rightly so, this year's celebrations have been anchored on themes of national unity, inclusiveness, patriotism, and infrastructure advancement.

Closing the Dark Chapters

With series of pre-independence events, President Boakai made true his reconciliatory and national unity pledge that witnessed the official and befitting reburials of two former slain Liberian presidents. With that, the Liberian Leader launched a national reconciliation program expected to be rolled out nationwide in the coming months. Recall that the President, in his second Annual Address early this year, committed his government to "accord dignified burials to President William R. Tolbert, Jr and his Cabinet Members who were killed in April 1980", as well as President Samuel K. Doe, who was slain during the Liberian civil war.

"This historic initiative is part of the government's broader efforts to foster national unity, reconciliation, and healing by bringing closure to a painful chapter in Liberia's history", the President remarked. An Executive Mansion statement announcing the constitution of the committee to handle this task asserts, "This initiative represents a significant step toward national healing and reconciliation, acknowledging Liberia's complex history while striving for a united and peaceful future. The government remains committed to fostering dialogue, understanding, and national unity through this solemn and historic undertaking."

The nation would then witness a week-long activity of separate state reburials of the former presidents, including signing of books of condolence and formal programs. Making the journey to the southeastern county of Grand Gedeh for symbolic reburial of President Doe and his recently deceased widow, Nancy Doe, and returning to the Capital to repeat same for former President Tolbert, the President demonstrated a strong sense of a leadership bent on closing a chapter that had lingered for 45 and 35 years respectively.

What's worth noting is the inclusion of the late former First Lady, Nancy Doe, buried alongside her deceased husband, as well as those of 13 other government officials killed in the aftermath of the bloody 1980 coupe.

Not only were the memories of prominent national figures honored, but a general reconciliatory and national unity program in recognition of the over 250,000 unnamed ordinary Liberians who suffered and perished during the country's darkest hours held at the EJS Ministerial Complex.

During speeches at the state reburial, the general reconciliation and subsequent pre independence events, the President emphasized on national reconciliation and national unity.

Infrastructural Advancement

On the heels of the official observation, the nation continues to witness ongoing developments. These include ongoing road works while as the nation is being treated to widespread dedication of completed projects. Ranging from back-to-back engagements between Bong, Montserrado, Lofa and Bomi Counties, the President remained restless in dedicating projects. These were happening while the Vice President and Foreign Minister performed other key dedicatory activities simultaneously in Nimba and Grand Gedeh Counties.

Among others, below is a summary of the major infrastructural developments that graced the country's 178th Independence activities:

Two new World Bank-Funded Model Schools dedicated in Nimba and Bong Counties.

Two new Regional Passport Hubs simultaneously dedicated in Bong & Grand Gedeh Counties.

A modern 'Rest-Stop Center' dedicated in Lofa County.

A new, modern Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Headquarters and laboratory inaugurated in Monrovia;

The Liberia Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank launched by the African Development Bank in Monrovia; and

Newly Renovated Maternal Ward, Triage Unit, & Others dedicated at the Bomi Government Hospital in Tubmanburg, as undertaken by the Office of the First Lady of Liberia.

Away from the pre-Independence Day's national reconciliatory and national unity events and dedication of projects, glaringly too, other sectors continue to be impacted to enhance the Administration's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID). Whether it is the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC)'s ongoing expansion project electrifying hundreds of homes while reaching several of Monrovia's suburbs for the first time in over 35 years, including remote Rivercess County experiencing electricity for the first time since the 1990 civil war; or whether it's the National Transit Authority (NTA) taking full advantage of improved roads in previously unreachable and barely impassable rural parts that now allows NTA buses to reach faraway Maryland County, the Boakai-Koung Administration's development agenda remains well on course.

This is as the Ministry of Public Works continues its comprehensive nationwide road works, including pavement, repairs and interventions. A signed road maintenance contract with a Liberian company will rehabilitate all roads including pedestrian walkways throughout the city of Monrovia, covering the patching of potholes, restoration of critical sessions, asphalt overlay, and the reconditioning of pedestrian walkways

In one of the several dedicatory programs, President Boakai reminded compatriots on one of his major campaign promises: "That's why when we campaigned in this country, we kept saying number one priority is Road, number two priority is Road..Roads, Roads, Roads.. because road connectivity is the leadway to development in this country that is almost 178 years old."

With the Ministry of Public Works' promise of a full-scale implementation of what it termed as the 'Octopus Strategy' that awaits the pending dry season, the first R in the ARREST representing Roads is certainly that pillar paving the President's quest for his version of Liberia that he tags 'Think, Build, and Love Liberia'. Happy 178th Independence Day!