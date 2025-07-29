Liberia: Tubman University, LFA Sign Historic Deal to Launch Liberia's First Football Coaching Diploma

Monrovia — In a landmark move to bridge academia and athletics, William V. S. Tubman University and the Liberia Football Association have signed a groundbreaking agreement to establish Liberia's first university-accredited diploma program in football coaching.

The historic deal was signed on Friday, July 25, in Monrovia by TU President Dr. Olu Q. Menjay and LFA President Mustapha I. Raji. The partnership aims to produce a new generation of certified football coaches equipped with both academic training and practical expertise.

Under the agreement, Tubman University will integrate the diploma program into its academic curriculum, while the LFA will provide technical input--designing course content, setting coaching standards, and offering mentorship support. A detailed annex outlining the program's implementation is currently under development.

The agreement also includes a legally binding clause allowing either party to terminate the partnership with a 90-day written notice, ensuring transparency and accountability for all legal successors.

At the signing ceremony, Dr. Menjay praised the initiative as a bold step forward for higher education and national development:

"This collaboration is a vision of blending academic excellence with national relevance," he said. "TU is proud to pioneer the formalization of football education in Liberia."

LFA President Raji described the initiative as a game-changer for football development in the country.

"This program gives aspiring coaches the opportunity to acquire structured academic knowledge alongside practical experience. It will greatly enhance the quality of football instruction across the country," he noted.

The diploma program is expected to begin as early as the next academic semester. In addition, both institutions expressed interest in expanding the collaboration to cover other areas including sports medicine, referee education, and sports management.

The signing marks a major milestone for Liberia's education and sports sectors--demonstrating the power of institutional collaboration in cultivating skilled professionals and advancing national development.