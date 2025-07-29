Liberia: 'No Foreign Domination' - National Orator Condemns Foreign Control of Liberia's Economy

Monrovia — The national orator, Rev. Emmett Dunn called on the government and Liberians to reclaim the nation's economic destiny by empowering Liberians to control and own more of their country's wealth, taking direct aim at what he described as the persistent foreign domination of Liberia's economy.

In his second key point--what he described as "Pillow Number Two"--the Dunn laid bare the economic inequalities that continue to haunt the nation despite its wealth in natural resources.

"In a country as rich in natural resources as ours, why are so many of our people so poor?" he asked. "This is not just an economic issue, it's a moral one."

Dunn made it clear that poverty is not an abstract concept. He described it as real, urgent, and deeply painful--especially when Liberians, despite their abundant natural wealth, still struggle to meet basic needs.

"A hungry child cannot wait for microeconomic policies. A farmer without tools cannot wait for a committee's report, and a mother who cannot afford health care for her child does not need promises, she needs solutions," Dunn said.

Dunn connected the dots between economic empowerment and national independence, emphasizing that Liberia's political freedom means little without true economic sovereignty.

He called for the full enforcement of the Liberalization Policy--a long-standing economic regulation meant to reserve certain business sectors exclusively for Liberians.

"The persistent violation and weak enforcement of this policy have resulted in foreign encroachment, marginalizing Liberian entrepreneurs and undermining local economic growth," Dunn said.

He warned that no foreign national or entity should be permitted to operate in these protected sectors--"either directly or through private proxies."

This statement addressed a growing concern that some foreign businesses exploit loopholes and use Liberian national to illegally gain access to exclusive sectors. He declared that the source of Liberia's economy must be Liberians.

"The source of our economy must be Liberian. Liberians must be actively involved in owning businesses. Liberians must be positioned to create wealth and not just consume it."

This, he argued, is the only way to build a nation that truly works for its people. He called for a deliberate effort to nurture a vibrant middle class--one built on entrepreneurship, skilled labor, professional excellence, and innovation.

Dunn stressed that the backbone of every stable society is a strong middle class. He noted that small and medium enterprises are not just job creators, but also pillars of demand, tax revenue, and social stability.

"We must support small and medium enterprises. We must make access to credit easy. We must invest in technical and vocational training," he declared.

He also urged Liberians to embrace technology and prepare to compete on the global stage.

While he was critical of foreign economic control, the Dunn didn't let Liberian businesses off the hook. He offered a challenge: "When government shall have done that, which I know this government will, we must endeavor to prove that we are trustworthy by honoring our commitments to our lenders and to the people we serve."

In this call, he emphasized the importance of integrity, accountability, and performance from local entrepreneurs as a key ingredient for long-term economic transformation.

He said Liberia cannot continue on a path where foreigners control key sectors of the economy while Liberians remain spectators in their own country. "We cannot talk about independence without talking about economic independence," Dunn said.