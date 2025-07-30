Nigeria: Former Nigerian Governor Ayodele Fayose Didn't Say Opposition Leader Peter Obi Would Win 2027 Presidential Election

Former Nigerian governor Ayodele Fayose didn't say opposition leader Peter Obi would win 2027 presidential election

IN SHORT: According to some Facebook posts, Nigerian politician Ayodele Fayose has thrown his weight behind opposition leader Peter Obi ahead of the country's 2027 presidential election. But Fayose says the quote attributed to him is "fake news".

Several Facebook posts claim that Nigerian politician Ayodele Fayose has predicted that Labour Party's Peter Obi will emerge victorious in the country's 2027 presidential election.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress won the 2023 presidential election, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party came second and Obi third. Tinubu will reportedly be seeking a second term in 2027.

Fayose served as governor of Nigeria's Ekiti state from 2003 to 2006 and from 2014 to 2018.

Part of the post, dated 30 June 2025, quotes Fayose as saying: "The Peter Obi I know - along with his supporters - will unseat Tinubu in 2027."

Opposition leaders have formed the Africa Democratic Congress coalition, led by Abubakar and Obi, with the aim of unseating Tinubu in 2027.

But has Fayose made such a statement? We checked.

'Fake news'

An internet search of keywords from the claim brought up no reports of Fayose making such a statement or declaring his support for Obi. The media would've covered it if he had.

Fayose also took to his official X account to debunk the claim.

He posted a screenshot of the claim and labelled it "fake news".

The quote attributed to Fayose about Obi unseating Tinubu in 2027 is made up.