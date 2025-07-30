Cameroon Hopes New Oil Refinery Will Cut Fuel Imports

TLDR

Cameroon has launched construction of a new oil refinery and strategic storage depot at the deep-water port of Kribi. The project, announced by the National Hydrocarbons Company (SNH) this month, aims to reduce the country's fuel import dependence, which has persisted since the Sonara refinery fire in 2019.

Led by the majority state-owned CSTAR Refinery project company, the 30,000-barrel-per-day refinery will use domestic crude, particularly from the Ebome field. The goal is to cut fuel imports by 30% by 2028 and enhance energy self-sufficiency.

The industrial complex spans 250 hectares and includes both refining facilities and a storage depot with a 250,000-300,000 tonne capacity. A site provision framework agreement was signed between SNH and the Kribi Port Authority.

Key Takeaways

Cameroon's new refinery project in Kribi marks a strategic shift to bolster domestic refining and reduce import reliance. Currently, the country imports nearly all its fuel following the 2019 shutdown of the Limbe refinery. With global energy logistics facing increased volatility, local refining capacity is critical to economic stability. The project is structured around 60% international financing--mobilized through partners like BGFI Bank--and 40% domestic equity from SNH and Ariana Energies. Equipment is being prefabricated in Abu Dhabi, with commissioning planned for June 2028. This infrastructure investment also includes job creation goals and youth training, positioning the refinery as a long-term industrial anchor for the region. If executed as planned, the Kribi refinery could serve as a model for energy transition and import substitution in Central Africa.