Cameroon Hopes New Oil Refinery Will Cut Fuel Imports

29 July 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • Cameroon has launched construction of a new oil refinery and strategic storage depot at the deep-water port of Kribi
  • The project aims to reduce the country's fuel import dependence, which has persisted since the Sonara refinery fire in 2019
  • The industrial complex spans 250 hectares and includes both refining facilities and a storage depot with a 250,000-300,000 tonne capacity

Cameroon has launched construction of a new oil refinery and strategic storage depot at the deep-water port of Kribi. The project, announced by the National Hydrocarbons Company (SNH) this month, aims to reduce the country's fuel import dependence, which has persisted since the Sonara refinery fire in 2019.

Led by the majority state-owned CSTAR Refinery project company, the 30,000-barrel-per-day refinery will use domestic crude, particularly from the Ebome field. The goal is to cut fuel imports by 30% by 2028 and enhance energy self-sufficiency.

The industrial complex spans 250 hectares and includes both refining facilities and a storage depot with a 250,000-300,000 tonne capacity. A site provision framework agreement was signed between SNH and the Kribi Port Authority.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Cameroon's new refinery project in Kribi marks a strategic shift to bolster domestic refining and reduce import reliance. Currently, the country imports nearly all its fuel following the 2019 shutdown of the Limbe refinery. With global energy logistics facing increased volatility, local refining capacity is critical to economic stability. The project is structured around 60% international financing--mobilized through partners like BGFI Bank--and 40% domestic equity from SNH and Ariana Energies. Equipment is being prefabricated in Abu Dhabi, with commissioning planned for June 2028. This infrastructure investment also includes job creation goals and youth training, positioning the refinery as a long-term industrial anchor for the region. If executed as planned, the Kribi refinery could serve as a model for energy transition and import substitution in Central Africa.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.