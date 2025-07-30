Nigeria: 'Child Trafficking Rising in Kaduna', Group Raises Alarm

As the world marks the United Nations Day Against Human Trafficking on July 30, stakeholders in Kaduna State have raised alarm over the growing trend of human trafficking, identifying the state as a major transit, source, and destination for trafficked persons.

Speaking when the group paid a courtesy call to Daily Trust Kaduna, Hannatu Usman Biniyat, the North West Coordinator of the Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL), said the state plays a central role in Nigeria's trafficking network.

"Kaduna is a major transit point," Biniyat said. "Some years back, a Civil Society Organization conducted a study on migration across seven states, and Kaduna stood out significantly. People are trafficked from the South through Kaduna and out of the country via Sokoto, Kano, and Jigawa."

She warned that trafficking is no longer an external problem but also occurs within the state.

"Internal trafficking is a serious issue. Children are lured from rural areas with promises of greener pastures in cities like Abuja. Parents, thinking they're helping their children, unknowingly hand them over to traffickers."

Biniyat stressed the importance of public awareness, especially among parents.

"If parents understood what's truly at stake, they wouldn't let their children go with strangers. Children are trafficked for sexual exploitation, forced labour, organ harvesting, and worse."

Emmanuel John, State Coordinator of NACTAL, added that Kaduna's evolving role in trafficking has heightened the urgency for action.

"Kaduna has become not just a transit state but also a source and destination for trafficked persons. Two years ago, with the help of IOM, we facilitated the return of children from Libya and Mali," he said.

He noted that the state task force on human trafficking, inaugurated in 2005, remains active and recently held a high-level roundtable with heads of security agencies, including the Police, Immigration, DSS, NDLEA, and Civil Defence.

"These are part of our activities leading to July 30. We are using this opportunity to educate the public because trafficking is the third most profitable illegal business globally."

Lovina Omogo of the Zamani Foundation emphasized community efforts and child education.

"At Zamani, we operate a Kids' Clubhouse. We use events like this to sensitize children about trafficking. Many now recognize red flags and even report suspected cases to us," she said.

Omogo noted that collaboration remains key: "One organization cannot do this work alone. We rely on support from Civil Defence, the Police, Immigration, and others. We all have a role to play including the media."

The group urged religious institutions and families to stay alert during the school holiday period when children are most vulnerable.